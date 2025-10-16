Jordan Davis Shares 'O Come All Ye Faithful'

Jordan Davis today released "O Come All Ye Faithful" via MCA. The track is part of the Spotify Singles: Holiday Collection where artists have reimagined their festive favorites for this year's holiday season. Listen to "O Come All Ye Faithful" here.

"'O Come All Ye Faithful' was a song I always loved growing up, and to be able to put my own spin on it for the holiday season this year with Spotify is really special," says Jordan Davis.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of Jordan's ninth number one Country Aircheck hit with his single "Bar None." Produced by Paul DiGiovanni and co-written by Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps, and Lydia Vaughan, "Bar None" quickly became one of the fastest rising singles of Davis' career and a fan favorite.

Lauded for its evolved and varied sound, as well as its ability to balance radio-friendly hits with deeply personal, authentic songwriting, Davis' latest full-length album, Learn The Hard Way, highlights Davis' musical maturity and his successful effort to expand his sound beyond his previous work. Building on an impressive catalogue of 8 previous #1s--including four consecutive #1s and two Song of the Year wins (ACM,CMA) off his album Bluebird Days-- the "modern-day storyteller" (Billboard) has continued to showcase his authentic ability to make his albums feel like the result of "late-night writing sessions among close friends" (The Tennessean). His "confident evolution" (Countrytown) sits "comfortably between the charm of Home State and the maturity of Bluebird Days.." (Countrytown),"with his new album Learn the Hard Way" showing "the Louisiana hitmaker isn't just in the game-he's winning it" (American Songwriter). Currently headlining the Ain't Enough Road Tour, Davis played sold-out bucket-list venues from coast to coast in 2025, including recent stops at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Denver's famed Red Rocks venue, and LA's Greek Theatre, showcasing that he has arrived at "the next level of stardom. He's got the full package: singer, songwriter, and entertainer"(Country Now).

Related Stories

Thomas Rhett's 'Ain't A Bad Life' With Jordan Davis is Most Added

Stream Joran Davis' New Album 'Learn The Hard Way'

Jordan Davis Talks 'Learn The Hard Way' Duets and More

Jordan Davis Plots His Biggest International Headline Tour To Date

News > Jordan Davis