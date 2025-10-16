Post Malone, Riley Green and Kenny Chesney Lead Tortuga Music Festival Lineup

Rock The Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival, produced in partnership with Live Nation, is unveiling the star-studded lineup for its 13th annual beachfront celebration, returning April 10-12, 2026 to the sandy shores of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The powerhouse lineup will feature "country music's biggest stars" (Holler) including headliners Post Malone, Riley Green and Florida favorite Kenny Chesney, who has headlined multiple times, including the inaugural festival in 2013 and will be returning for his fifth Tortuga performance.

"I love everything about Tortuga, starting with that very first year! To be on the Atlantic Ocean with all that beach, the sea to one side and A1A to the other is everything this music is made of-and the people who've been coming out every time we've played there are my kind of people," Chesney enthuses. "Work hard, play harder and have fun while loving everyone in the space is a good way to be, and I can't wait to get there next April."

Celebrated year after year for its "star-powered lineups" that appeal to "festival-goers of all ages" (Country Now), the festival continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind lineup in an unbeatable beachfront setting. The full list of 2026 performers includes Afroman, Graham Barham, Chayce Beckham, The Band Loula, Colbie Caillat, Ashley Cooke, Preston Cooper, Adam David, Russell Dickerson, Hunter Flynn, Flatland Cavalry, The Fray, Cole Goodwin, Solon Holt, Tyler Hubbard, Greylan James, Uncle Kracker, Mary Kutter, Lakeview, G. Love and Special Sauce, Dustin Lynch, McCoy Moore, Lukas Nelson, Elizabeth Nichols, Emily Ann Roberts, Owen Riegling, DJ Rock, Josh Ross, Rhys Rutherford, Dee Jay Silver, Amanda Shires, Shane Smith and the Saints, Sons of Legion, Brittney Spencer, Surfer Girl, Buffalo Traffic Jam, Chandler Walters, Clay Walker, Jack Wharff Band, Brandon Wisham, The Wheeland Brothers and Dwight Yoakam.

In addition to a one-of-a-kind lineup that caters to fans of all ages, Tortuga is "more than just a good time on the sand... the beach party is about showing love for the ocean and stepping up to protect it" (ABC Miami). Each year, the festival raises funds and serves as an opportunity to educate the public about critical environmental issues impacting the oceans. Fans will be able to explore the Rock The Ocean's Conservation Village while on-site to learn more about the organization's work and how to get involved. To date, Tortuga fans have helped raise 6 million dollars for ocean conservation initiatives.

Tickets will go on sale this Saturday, October 18, at 10 a.m. EST at tortugamusicfestival.com.

Related Stories

Luke Combs, Jelly Roll & Keith Urban Rocked Tortuga Music Festival

Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Keith Urban Lead Tortuga Music Festival Lineup

Eric Church and More Rock Tortuga Music Festival

Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, and Shania Twain Lead Tortuga Music Festival Lineup

News > Tortuga