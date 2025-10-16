St. Panther Releases 'The Deal' Live Video

St. Panther (Dani Bojorges-Giraldo) releases a soulful R&B single, "The Deal." Filled with old-school lustre, soundtracked by meticulous bass lines and hypnotic jazzy keys dialed in by St. Panther themselves, "The Deal" confesses love and admiration with an abundance of growing pain.

An instant classic, "The Deal" is the moment in the upcoming Strange World EP where St. Panther stops dedicating themselves to the fast-moving world for just a moment, to reassess how that might've hurt something more tender and closer to home. Accompanying the single, St. Panther releases a mesmerizing and meditative live performance video of "The Deal," featuring various long-time collaborators including the upcoming EP's co-producer, McClenney (H.E.R., Khalid, Jamila Woods). -

On the new single, St. Panther said: "Now I'm not sure if it's always right to, but I tend to put music where prolonged silences live. I'm not sure why it's so hard to say what sometimes only music can, but in this case I wish someone had known me better and wanted to write a song like Dido's 'White Flag' shortly afterward, a song that said - if nothing else - my love was true."

Due November 7th, 2025, the defiant genre-transforming EP Strange World is a collection of soulful modern pop songs narrating and confronting the wider climate of uncertainty and oblivion. Strange World marks St. Panther's first release with the art-forward label drink sum wtr and their first compilation of music since their 2020 breakout debut EP, These Days.

