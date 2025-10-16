The Black Crowes Play 'amorica' Album In Full On Recorded Live at Analog

(Jensen) The Black Crowes perform their acclaimed 1994 album amorica. in a brand-new episode of Recorded Live at Analog, presented by United Family of Cards from Chase.
Led by founding brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, The Black Crowes revive amorica. on the Analog stage in episode seven of season two for an exclusive audience of fans and United Cardmembers, sitting just inches away from the action. They shared stories behind many of their songs and played the album in full, including hits "Wiser Time," "P. 25 London," "A Conspiracy" and more, led by Chris Robinson's powerful rock vocals and the band's smooth and heavy rhythm & blues sound. The rollicking live show ended with an encore of Southern rock classic "Remedy." The Black Crowes mark the 30th anniversary of their seminal album amorica. with a remastered, deluxe reissue featuring seven unreleased recordings, set for release November 14th.
The performance is available to stream for free on YouTube starting today, Thursday, October 16, with national broadcasts airing on public television stations (check local listings). Produced by iMaggination, Inc. and presented on public television by WNPT Nashville PBS, this special episode was directed by Pat Heaphy / LCM247.
"Revisiting amorica. in Nashville felt like coming home... A chance to reconnect with a record that defined a chapter for us," says Chris Robinson. "It was great to be able to share it with fans in a way that felt so personal."
Recorded Live at Analog showcases live shows filmed at Analog inside of Nashville's Hutton Hotel, located just steps away from Music Row. Analog is an emblem of Nashville's creative spirit, designed to create a connection between artist and audience. State-of-the-art acoustics and a comfortable, up-close setting make for truly memorable moments. From legends to up-and-coming musicians, the Analog stage is a hub for Nashville's unrivaled music scene.
