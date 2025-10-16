The Bones Announce Three Las Vegas Shows and Share Q&A

(SRO) The Bones are a Las Vegas-based rock & roll band featuring Patrick Vitagliano (Nuclear Theory/Nuclear Assault spinoff with John Connelly), Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint/Odin), Sean Koos (Joan Jett & The Blackhearts), and Daniel Margasa (Pat Travers/Rock Godz Hall of Fame). With four full-length original albums under their belt-including Circle in 2024-their merger of punk and hard rock influences possesses a witty and sarcastic lyrical spin.

Look for the band's frontman, vocalist and guitarist Patrick Vitagliano, to perform a special acoustic show with ace guitarist Stoney Curtis on Friday, October 24, 10pm, at the Copa Room inside Tuscany Suites (no cover). They'll support tribute band One Last KISS. Next, THE BONES have set two full band shows. First up is Thursday, November 13, 7pm, at the Dive Bar, again with One Last KISS. The event is billed as "Welcome To Casablanca, The Official, UNOFFICIAL KISS Army Pre-Party." Tickets are available here. This will be followed by a Friday, December 5 show at 10pm at Copa Room inside Tuscany Suites (no cover).

THE BONES' tongue-in-cheek live show is a high-energy set that often includes rock/metal covers of some of the most unexpected pop songs that were NEVER intended to rock (covering Abba, Devo, Duran Duran, Blondie, The Go-Go's, Cyndi Lauper, etc-the band have released two double-live albums of these twisted covers) yet somehow, ends up being one of the most memorable, good-time rock shows you'll see in Las Vegas.

Below is a Q&A with Patrick Vitagliano, who has a lot of interesting things on his mind.

THE BONES are known for their mix of punk and hard rock, with a witty and sarcastic lyrical spin. Where does your sarcasm come from?

Patrick: Lyrically, your words should always provoke a reaction, an emotion, or otherwise "leave a mark" in some small way. You don't always have the space within a song to really expound on deep thinking, so sarcasm is a way to force someone to think about what you might be trying to say. Subtext, if you will.

Beyond the band's four studio albums, you've released two double-live albums featuring covers of songs that you've said were "never intended to rock" (tunes by Abba, Devo, Duran Duran, Blondie, The Go-Go's, Cyndi Lauper, etc). What inspired you to change up these pop songs?

Patrick: If you think about it, you can play any song ever written, on an acoustic guitar, sitting around a campfire. Metallica, Slayer, anything. And ANY song can be a rock song, a country song, a hip hop song, a punk song, a pop song, etc...it's all in how you present it. There are such GREAT melodies in a lot of the songs that get dismissed as "cheesy," purely because of the production style they were rendered in. I like to think that we are rescuing these songs from the sugar-pop production that gives them the bad rep but make no mistake...ALL of these songs are chosen because they are amazing songs.

If you were to record a duet with a current artist outside the genre of music for which you're known, who might that be, and which song would you cover and why?

Patrick: One of my favorite duets ever recorded was "Henry Lee," by Nick Cave, recorded with PJ Harvey, from his Murder Ballads album. It's dark, haunting, and impossibly sexy for a song that is literally about murder. Though if I had a dream duet partner, it would probably be Billie Eilish, she is just the most refreshingly original creature out there right now. And if I had to pick a song to record with her, it's a no-brainer that it would be Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," because where Cohen walks through his various versions of what HIS hallelujahs are, I see this largely as a relationship song, and there are two sides in every relationship, making this a song that really could, and arguably SHOULD, be a duet at some point. Do you have her number?

Can you talk about a particular book or film (or both) that has helped shape your sensibility as an artist?

Patrick: I could, but I think life experience plays a lot more into what shapes us as artists, and people in general. Real love, heartbreak, injuries and trauma both your own, as well as what you've witnessed firsthand, drug experimentation, surviving dangerous close calls, having loved ones die, etc...these things change you in subtle ways that all become puzzle pieces that form a whole. If I were to illustrate that in an extreme example for instance, anyone that has gone to war is indelibly changed as a person. The horrors that they've witnessed and/or participated in-that sh*t leaves a mark. Oh f***, that's not what you asked at all, was it. OK, Lost in Translation is a movie that left a mark on me. As for reading, I've deep dived into Eastern philosophy, The Art of War, the Tao Te Ching, the I Ching-those texts change your way of thinking for sure, which impacts your art.

If you could have a conversation with anyone who's living or dead, who would it be and why?

Patrick: Tom Waits. Period. My absolute hero as a songwriter-the way he tells a story, the way he describes even ordinary things makes them extraordinary. If you're not familiar and want a crash course in creative writing, listen to "9th & Hennepin," it's a f***ing lyrical masterpiece.

Here's an excerpt:

"They all started out with bad directions.

And the girl behind the counter has a tattooed tear, one for every year he's away,

she said.

Such a crumbling beauty. Ah, there's nothin' wrong with her a hundred dollars won't fix.

She has that razor sadness that only gets worse with the clang and the thunder of the Southern Pacific going by.

And the clock ticks out like a dripping faucet, till you're full of rag water and bitters and blue ruin, and you spill out over the side to anyone who'll listen."

What was the first concert you attended and what was it like?

Patrick: Springsteen, 1984, the Born in the U.S.A tour. It was the first time I'd experienced a "Din." I'm not even sure that's the correct word, but it's when the roar of the crowd overwhelms you. Takes your breath away. I wasn't ready for it, which was even better. It was like a tidal wave of euphoria, and I knew that all I wanted to do from that moment on was to spend the rest of my life trying to impact the world in that way. To create something that would overtake a crowd of people in a way that would sweep them away to someplace else, if even just for a short time, before they return to their normal lives. Still trying ;).

Which two bands would you like to appear on a dream bill with?

Patrick: Probably The Ramones and Social Distortion. I think we'd fit nicely into a sandwich like that.

Which famous historical event would you like to have witnessed and why?

Patrick: This isn't actually the answer to your question, but I'll tie it back to life experiences that leave a mark. A few days after 9/11, my wife and I went to NYC, really just to try and take in the scope of what we'd just seen on TV. And it was during a VERY short time as they were still getting their heads around the whole thing, and the area hadn't really been fully cordoned off, so you could pretty much walk right up to that smoldering pile of twisted steel and ash. For blocks and blocks as you approached, literally everything was covered in a light-colored white-grey ash-it was in the air, it was everywhere. And I remember being struck like a gut-punch when that massive, ragged, towering piece of steel skeletal framing came into view, the one everyone had previously seen on TV. It felt like the wind got knocked out of me and it was a brief struggle to find my breath. Seeing that with my own eyes added a gravity to the event that absolutely left a mark on me.

Which song do you crank up on Friday night to kick off the weekend?

Patrick: If I'm not playing a show, my wife Christina and I like to settle in on a Friday night, and spend the weekend cuddling with our dogs and Netflix. Boring? F*** you. ;)

If you overheard one fan talking to another after leaving a Bones show, what would you like to hear them say about the gig?

Patrick: I'm obsessed with what people think of my lyrics, they are everything to me. So when people notice and talk about them, I feel like I've left a small mark. That is what I live for.

Figurative gun to your head, what is your favorite album of all time?

Patrick: Gun to my head, Tom Waits.....Either Rain Dogs or Mule Variations, depending on the week. Gun NOT to my head, there are so many more wonderful "Honorable Mentions," like Nick Cave's No More Shall We Part, Jane's Addiction's Nothing's Shocking, Tori Amos' Little Earthquakes, Sugar's Copper Blue, PJ Harvey's Rid Of Me, Jeff Buckley's Grace, Juliette & The Licks' Four on the Floor, Cheap Trick's Heaven Tonight-seriously, I could do this all f***ing day!)

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Patrick: Anything by ME. ;)

