The Pretty Wild Team With Magnolia Park For 'AFTERLIFE'

(CNPR) The Pretty Wild has unleashed their latest offering, "AFTERLIFE (feat. Magnolia Park)" and the accompanying visualizer (via Sumerian Records). The track can be found in the band's forthcoming full-length 'zero.point.genesis', out Friday, November 21.

Other tracks on the album include previously released bangers "PARADOX", "OMENS", "Button Eyes", "living ded", and the smash-hit "sLeepwALKeR" (as a physical bonus track). The songs so far have amassed over 23 million streams on Spotify alone and 3 million views on YouTube and counting.

Speaking about today's drop, the band commented: "'AFTERLIFE' circles the idea of star-crossed souls bound by something ancient and unbreakable. Conceptually it's plucked from the kind of love you find in mythology and old tragedies, where you have this obsessive devotion and destruction. It isn't perfect, but it's dark, beautiful, and eternal." -jules

"'AFTERLIFE' explores the idea that love dynamics are rooted in codependent magnetism and resonance patterns. it asks, what happens when obsession doesn't end with death, but carries ur soul into magnetizing eternal dynamics? the result is kinda tragic and romantically glitchy. it's basically a pop-metal requiem." -jyl

Related Stories

The Pretty Wild Team With Magnolia Park For 'AFTERLIFE'

The Pretty Wild Share 'Paradox' Video And Announce New Album

Asking Alexandria, We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Welcome To Rockville

Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Things Dads Do'

News > The Pretty Wild