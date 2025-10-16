Toad The Wet Sprocket To Deliver 'RINGS: The Acoustic Sessions' In Early 2026

(TP) Toad The Wet Sprocket announce RINGS: The Acoustic Sessions, a beautiful and timeless album reimagining their most beloved songs, available January 30, 2026 on Abe's Records.
RINGS: The Acoustic Sessions revisits the band's hits and fan favorites with intimate, acoustic arrangements that highlight their enduring warmth and honesty. Like the rings of a tree marking each season of growth, these songs trace the band's musical journey-and our own-with grace, depth, and hope.
Toad the Wet Sprocket have just concluded their four month Good Intentions 2025 U.S. headlining tour. To commemorate the milestone, the band is releasing the single and live performance video for "Rings (Live from the Ryman)" from their VEEPs live stream, recorded at the Ryman Auditorium on September 24th. The video is a good representation of the power and beauty of the reimagined versions of all the songs on the album.
Toad The Wet Sprocket Unplug For New Version of 'Good Intentions'
Toad The Wet Sprocket Expand Good Intentions Tour
Toad The Wet Sprocket To Spread Good Intentions With U.S. Tour
Toad The Wet Sprocket Announce Dulcinea 30th Anniversary Tour
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more
Eagles Make Music History With New Milestone- Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'- Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album- more
Kenny Chesney Adds Dates To Sphere Las Vegas- Zach Bryan's 'With Heaven On Top' Debuts At No. 1- Jimmie Allen Teams With NFL Star Pacman Jones- more
Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video
Goldfinger Deliver 'NINE LIVES' Album
Alberta Cross Wrestle With Uncertainty With New Song 'Toy Soldiers'
Pop Evil Unleash New Song 'The Decay'
OneRepublic's 'Dreaming Out Loud' Coming To Vinyl For First Time
Pretty in Pink Soundtrack Getting Special 40th Anniversary Reissue
Singled Out: PINKNOISE's Why You Survived