Toad The Wet Sprocket To Deliver 'RINGS: The Acoustic Sessions' In Early 2026

(TP) Toad The Wet Sprocket announce RINGS: The Acoustic Sessions, a beautiful and timeless album reimagining their most beloved songs, available January 30, 2026 on Abe's Records.

RINGS: The Acoustic Sessions revisits the band's hits and fan favorites with intimate, acoustic arrangements that highlight their enduring warmth and honesty. Like the rings of a tree marking each season of growth, these songs trace the band's musical journey-and our own-with grace, depth, and hope.

Toad the Wet Sprocket have just concluded their four month Good Intentions 2025 U.S. headlining tour. To commemorate the milestone, the band is releasing the single and live performance video for "Rings (Live from the Ryman)" from their VEEPs live stream, recorded at the Ryman Auditorium on September 24th. The video is a good representation of the power and beauty of the reimagined versions of all the songs on the album.

Related Stories

Toad The Wet Sprocket Unplug For New Version of 'Good Intentions'

Toad The Wet Sprocket Expand Good Intentions Tour

Toad The Wet Sprocket To Spread Good Intentions With U.S. Tour

Toad The Wet Sprocket Announce Dulcinea 30th Anniversary Tour

News > Toad The Wet Sprocket