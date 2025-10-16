Trombone Shorty To Receive Seventh Annual Crossroads of American Music Award

GRAMMY-winner and multi-time GRAMMY-nominee Trombone Shorty will be the recipient of the seventh annual Crossroads of American Music Award at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi's 2025 Gala, which will take place at the Museum in Cleveland, Miss, on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets to the 2025 Gala will go on sale to GRAMMY Museum Mississippi Members on September 16th and can be purchased at grammymuseumms.org, or by calling the Mississippi Museum's Box Office. Pending availability, tickets will go on sale to the public on Oct. 2.

"Trombone Shorty is one of the most celebrated musicians of this generation," said Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. "His genre-crossing talents combined with his commitment to music education through his Trombone Shorty Foundation make him beyond deserving of this year's Crossroads of American Music Award. We can't wait to honor this natural born showman and undeniable star at this year's Gala."

"For me, music has always been about carrying on traditions while pushing them forward," said Trombone Shorty. "I grew up surrounded by the sounds of New Orleans and those influences are in every note I play. To be honored with the Crossroads Award is really about celebrating that culture, and I'm humbled to be a part of that story."

Trombone Shorty is one of New Orleans' most celebrated cultural ambassadors, and just released a new album with fellow GRAMMY-nominees New Breed Brass Band entitled Second Line Sunday. Released twenty years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, the album is an homage to the music and culture that Trombone Shorty grew up on: the distinct and vital Crescent City traditions of brass band music and second line parades.

"Quality Steel Corporation is proud to once again support GRAMMY Museum Mississippi's Gala supporting music education," said Sean Wessel, CEO of Quality Steel Corporation. "This event not only celebrates outstanding artists like Trombone Shorty but also strengthens our community by supporting the Museum's mission to inspire and connect people through music. We're honored to play a role in bringing opportunities like this to our community."

GRAMMY Museum Mississippi's Red Carpet Guild, an organization of committed volunteers whose mission is to promote, support and sustain the Mississippi Museum, is currently developing plans for the Museum's 2025 Gala. The theme for this year's Gala is "Brass & Bayou: Crescent City to the Crossroads". The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi and will feature a reception, dinner and cocktails, live music, and a silent and live auction. The event will also feature the presentation of the 2025 L.U.C.Y. Award, which honors a k-12 educator from the state of Mississippi who embodies the educational mission of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi.

Established by the Museum's Board of Directors, the Crossroads of American Music Award honors an artist who has made significant musical contributions influenced by the creativity born in the cradle of American music. Past recipients of the Crossroads of American Music Award are GRAMMY winners the late Charley Pride and Jerry Lee Lewis, Bobby Rush, Marty Stuart, Keb' Mo', and Rosanne Cash.

The annual GRAMMY Museum Mississippi Gala is the Museum's signature fundraising event. Proceeds from this year's Gala will benefit the Museum's education programs, which seek to use music as a gateway to learning by inspiring and cultivating creativity, critical thinking, and self expression.

