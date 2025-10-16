UK Rockers Kid Kapichi Preview New Album With 'Shoe Size'

(FP) UK beat-punk band KID KAPICHI are proud to announce their new album 'Fearless Nature,' due out on January 16, 2026 via Spinefarm. To celebrate the announcement, the band also shares the new single "Shoe Size," accompanied by a visualizer, available to view below.

Following the previously released single, "Stainless Steel," "Shoe Size" sees the Hastings quartet continuing to evolve by melding swagger, vulnerability, and razor-sharp social commentary into their most self-assured work to date. Built on a tense groove and infectious refrain, the track captures the band's signature mix of grit and melody while hinting at the bold direction of 'Fearless Nature.'

Vocalist Jack Wilson comments on the new music: "We have always been outspoken in and out of our music, but when you're in your own personal spiral, it's hard to absorb anything past that. Your own bubble consumes you as it is.

"With this album, I wanted to write lyrics that were true to myself and how I was feeling at that time. You can smell a mile off when someone is being disingenuous and writing about anything other than how I was feeling at that time would have been exactly that.

"Our views have not changed, and we are still actively fighting against evil as we always have been and always will be. It's always been a part of our DNA, and I believe we show that side outside of music, on socials, and live at shows, as anyone who's ever seen us will testify. That doesn't change even if this album may feel less about that."

Since coming together a decade ago in Hastings, UK, Kid Kapichi have always been more brotherhood than band; like-minded musicians bound together by the belief that music and message can happily co-exist, and that being proud of where you're from should in no way limit your ambition or narrow your view of the world.

'Fearless Nature,' produced by Mike Horner and Ben Beetham alongside the band and mixed by George Perks, marks a new era for Kid Kapichi following lineup changes and a creative reinvention. The album captures a band reborn; louder, bolder, and unafraid to push their sound into uncharted territory.

On the album, Jack shares: "We began writing this album a year and a half ago. During that time, I think we all felt a lot of change on the horizon, which Eddie & I believe is reflected in this album.

I personally was going through some of the darkest times of my life, and listening back now, I hear that fear, but it's also comforting to know how quickly things can change once again for the better.

"I consider myself lucky to have gotten to the age I was at whilst writing this, that I hadn't experienced anything like that before. But once you do, it gives you a whole new understanding on life and what people mean when they say they're really struggling."

Jack concludes: "I've always looked outward for inspiration. The news. World affairs. What's happening in our local communities and the feeling in the air, but this album was much more introspective and seeing your reflection as you look out the window, rather than what's on the other side."

