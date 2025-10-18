All Time Low Deliver 'Everyone's Talking' Album

(MUSES) All Time Low have released tenth full-length studio release, Everyone's Talking! via their own imprint, Basement Noise Records, in partnership with Photo Finish Records/Virgin Music Group.

For a multi-decade outfit known for their anthemic, inimitable sound and fiercely loyal fanbase, the new LP stands as yet another marker of All Time Low's undeniable, everlasting impact on the music world. Even more fulfilling for the band, the stunning Everyone's Talking! is as clear an indicator as any that 20-plus years together as a band has collectively built to this undeniably momentous moment.

"Our music showcases us literally growing up," Gaskarth explains of where All Time Low has previously been and where it's now arrived with Everyone's Talking! "Our band has been this unfiltered piece of ourselves that we've put out there into the world. We see ourselves as a current band, a current act that continues to push forward and not one that's just built on its legacy," the singer adds proudly of All Time Low, who have sold more than 3.5 million albums in the U.S. alone and have garnered over 5 billion streams worldwide to date.

"Sugar," a standout track from the new album, is direct proof of how sometimes the best things in life take time to materialize. A collaboration with the singer JoJo, the epic "Sugar," Gaskarth recently told US Weekly, is more than a decade in the making. "We linked up years ago," Gaskarth recalls of JoJo. "I used to go and watch this band play at a jazz bar in L.A. and she would sometimes just pop up and do her thing. We got to chatting and loosely stayed in touch ever since. Years later, it came full circle [with 'Sugar']."

Since kicking off the Everyone's Talking! era earlier this summer with the release of the album's debut single, "SUCKERPUNCH," which they performed to over 25,000 fans at Warped Tour in DC, All Time Low has kept their foot on the gas: they surprise-released a new song "Oh No!", performed their Top 5 Alternative Radio hit single "The Weather" on the TODAY Show last month, unveiled the stunning single "Butterflies," and even thrilled fans with surprise performances at both the Jonas Brothers' DC stadium gig as well as at a Savannah Bananas game in Baltimore. They will celebrate their album release today with a free concert at The Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, ahead of their appearance at the When We Were Young Festival this weekend.

All Time Low's 30-plus-date EVERYONE'S TALKING! TOUR, with support from special guests Mayday Parade, The Cab, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox across select cities, kicked off earlier this month and is on sale now. In addition to much-anticipated performances this fall at When We Were Young Festival and Warped Tour, All Time Low will be taking their talents across the pond in 2026 with headline arena tour dates in the UK and Europe. Kicking off on January 20, 2026 in Glasgow, the tour touches down at London's famed O2 Arena, in addition to stops in Paris, Prague, Barcelona and more, with support from Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong and The Paradox.

Related Stories

All Time Low Rock Las Vegas With Downtown Block Party

All Time Low Deliver 'Everyone's Talking' Album

All Time Low Rock 'The Weather' Live from Vevo Studios

All Time Low Launch 'Butterflies' Video

News > All Time Low