Biohazard Release First New Album In Over A Decade

(Freeman Promotions) Brooklyn hardcore legends Biohazard are proud to release their new album 'Divided We Fall,' their first studio release in over a decade, out now via BLKIIBLK.

Reuniting the original lineup, the album delivers a blistering statement of unity amid chaos. To celebrate the release, Biohazard also shares the new track "S.I.T.F.O.A." alongside an official visualizer.

Billy Graziadei (vocals/guitar) comments on "S.I.T.F.O.A.": "This song's about holding your own when life swings at you. When everything's stacked against you, you don't fold, you fight harder! It's for everyone who's been beaten down but came back stronger. Knocked down 9 times, stand up 10! That's the Biohazard way: strength through struggle, no matter what!"

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Hatebreed, Deftones), 'Divided We Fall' captures BIOHAZARD at their most raw, relentless, and unifying. The album blends the band's unmistakable fusion of hardcore, metal, and streetwise groove with a sharpened edge for a fractured modern world delivering a powerful reminder of why BIOHAZARD remains one of the most vital and influential bands in heavy music.

Recording sessions took place at Shorefire Recording Studios (Long Branch, NJ) and The Hydeaway (Van Nuys, CA), with engineering by Joseph DeMaio and additional recording from Matt Hyde. Guitar and production tech duties were handled by Phil Caivano.

BIOHAZARD's new release via BLKIIBLK marks a new chapter in a storied career that began in the late '80s, one defined by aggressive sound, socially conscious lyrics, and an unwavering commitment to their roots.

Related Stories

Biohazard Unleash 'Death Of Me' Video

Biohazard Release 'Eyes On Six' Video

Biohazard Announce New Album 'Divided We Fall'

Biohazard Return With First New Song In Over A Decade 'Forsaken'

News > Biohazard