Carly Rae Jepsen Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of 'E*MO*TION'

Carly Rae Jepsen celebrates a decade of her unanimously acclaimed third full-length album, E*MO*TION, with a special 10Th Anniversary Edition out October 17, 2025 via Interscope/UMe.
It arrives in multiple configurations such as Digital Deluxe, ATMOS, and various exclusive Vinyl variants. The Vinyl pressings include 1LP Blue Swirl Color Vinyl, 1LP Zoetrope Vinyl, and 2LP Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl with a special alternate cover plus an insert of the original cover.
E*MO*TION (10Th Anniversary Edition) notably features six bonus tracks, including both the Kyle Shearer and Rostam remixes of "Run Away With Me" and four previously unreleased tracks, "More," "Guardian Angel," "Back Of My Heart," and "Lost In Devotion."
As such, she proudly presents the definitive version of her pop opus now. Jepsen originally released E*MO*TION on June 24, 2015. Upon arrival, it crashed the Top 10 of the Top Albums Chart in Canada and the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. Among a bevy of fan-favorite anthems, this body of work comprises her Platinum-certified single "I Really Like You," "Run Away With Me," "Your Type," and many more. E*MO*TION earned a host of rave reviews with several outlets - including TIME, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, People, Stereogum, Vulture, and Complex - declaring it the pop album of 2015.
However, E*MO*TION's influence has only continued to magnify throughout the last decade, emerging as a high watermark of 21st-century pop music.
Thus far, the record has surpassed 1 billion streams and counting. Pitchfork hailed it among "The 200 Best Albums of the 2010s," describing it as "a certified cult hit - relatable in the way that a really good rom-com is, and just as rare." On "The 100 Greatest Albums of the 2010s," Billboard christened it "a filler-free dance-pop classic in a decade woefully short on them." Touted as one of "The 100 Best Albums of the 2010s," Rolling Stone affirmed, "E*MO*TION opened up a whole new world of possibility and reintroduced her as a gleeful pop superfan who can make infectious tunes that pay tribute to the genre itself." Paste placed it at #1 on "The 30 Best Pop Albums of the 2010s," proceeding to claim, "If a Disney princess made a record after being dumped, this masterpiece would be it."
