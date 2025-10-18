Chick Corea's Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance Released

Candid Records and Chick Corea Productions released Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance. Now available on all DSPs, the CD and 2-LP vinyl set are slated to arrive on February 27, 2026 and are available for pre-order now.

Capturing 28-time GRAMMY-winner Chick Corea's final performances before his passing, the album showcases a series of solo piano offerings at the peak of his virtuosity. With Corea's death leaving an unfillable hole in the jazz landscape, the album stands as both a definitive document of the Chick Corea solo experience and a deeply affecting goodbye to the beloved Jazz master.

When asked about Chick Corea's selflessness and generosity off the stage, Chick Corea Productions president Jordin Pinkus said, "He really was the rarest exception to that trope about 'Never meet your heroes,' and one of his interests, of course, was to connect with those who came to hear him and touch cultures all around the planet." Pinkus continues, "You could be a fan meeting him for the first time, and you'd be shocked because he would be so interested in what you're doing. He would want to know about your music, what instrument you play."

Recorded in October of 2020 when Corea gave two inspired solo-piano concerts at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL, Forever Yours boasts that signature Corea brand of cascading virtuosity - the jaw-dropping technical command and harmonic knowledge that somehow feels only flowing and swinging, never verbose. Then there's the program, in which Corea offers his revered original music ("Armando's Rhumba," a mini-recital of his delightful Children's Songs) alongside homages to some of the composers he held dearest: Thelonious Monk, Bud Powell, Mozart, Stevie Wonder, Bill Evans, Duke Ellington, all of which is stitched together by Corea's musical prowess.

The performances showcase not only his brilliant knack for continuity, but also the profound sense of generosity and playfulness that was at the core of his being. Throughout the recording, we're treated to Corea's uncut spoken interludes, where he introduces tunes and explains concepts in his affable, familial way, as if engaged in friendly conversation with visiting neighbors. He also performs two of his "Portrait" pieces, in which he brings members of the audience onto the stage and improvises music based on their presence.

A beacon of love and selflessness, when Corea passed on February 9, 2021, the many obituaries, essays and social-media tributes that poured forth were packed with testimonials elevating his warmth and goodwill. The liner notes to Forever Yours contain many heartfelt messages of admiration, from family, friends and peers including Alicia Keys, Herbie Hancock, Hans Zimmer, Robert Glasper, Bobby McFerrin, Stanley Clarke, Lang Lang and others. The album as a whole serves as a satisfying, heartfelt farewell to one of Jazz's most revered masters. Stream the album and pre-order vinyl and CD here

Tracklist:

Chick's Welcome

Armando's Rhumba

It Could Happen to You

Overjoyed

Piano Sonata in F Major, K. 322: II. Adagio

Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

Chick Talks About Monk And Bud

'Round Midnight

Trinkle Tinkle

Dusk In Sandi

Waltz For Debby

In A Sentimental Mood

Chick Talks Portraits

Portrait: Sam

Chick Introduces The Next Portrait

Portrait: Terri

Chick Talks Children's Songs

Children's Song No. 1

Children's Song No. 2

Children's Song No. 10

Children's Song No. 17

Children's Song No. 19

Children's Song No. 20

Related Stories

Chick Corea 'Trilogy 3' Featuring Christian McBride & Brian Blade Set For Release

News > Chick Corea