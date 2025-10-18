Chrissie Hynde & Pals Stream 'Duets Special' Album

The Pretenders legend Chrissie Hynde has released her new album as Chrissie Hynde & Pals. Duets Special is out today digitally as well as on black vinyl LP and CD via Rhino.

The album consists of 13 extraordinary duets featuring a host of world-class collaborators, including k.d. lang, the late Mark Lanegan, Dave Gahan, Cat Power, Rufus Wainwright, Brandon Flowers, Debbie Harry, Shirley Manson, Alan Sparhawk, and more.

The artists who perform with Hynde on Duets Special celebrate 13 uniquely distinct voices through stripped-down, intimate arrangements and minimal, refined instrumentation. The theme connecting all of the songs is simply great melodies.

Duets Special isn't just Chrissie Hynde's fourth studio album under her own name. The new record presents an exciting and unexpected left turn amidst one of the most creative chapters of her career. Duets Special closely follows The Pretenders' latest studio album, Relentless - described as "at their melodic best" by The Guardian. The world tour that followed also created a new live record, Kick 'em Where It Hurts. When Hynde performed at the Mark Lanegan 60 Celebration Concert at the Roundhouse last year, The Times suggested her voice "should have Unesco world heritage status by now."

Outside of the studio, painting has become an inseparable part of Hynde's creative life. In the last seven years, her artwork has been exhibited to acclaim in London, New York, and Massachusetts. It has also graced the sleeve of her 2019 album of cover versions, Valve Bone Woe, as motifs on garments in Vivienne Westwood's Spring-Summer 2021 collection, and most recently through a new exhibition of paintings titled Hynde Sight. The latest installment opened at Harvey & Woodd, Edinburgh, this past summer. Purchase/Stream Duets Special here

Tracklist:

01. Me & Mrs Jones (feat. k.d. lang)

02. Can't Help Falling In Love (feat. Mark Lanegan)

03. Sway (feat. Lucinda Williams)

04. Dolphins (feat. Dave Gahan)

05. First Of The Gang To Die (feat. Cat Power)

06. Always On My Mind (feat. Rufus Wainwright)

07. Every Little Bit Hurts (feat. Carleen Anderson)

08. I'm Not In Love (feat. Brandon Flowers)

09. It's Only Love (feat. Julian Lennon)

10. Try To Sleep (feat. Debbie Harry)

11. County Line (feat. Alan Sparhawk)

12. Love Letters (feat. Shirley Manson)

13. (You're My) Soul And Inspiration (feat. Dan Auerbach)

