Crowbot And The Atomic Bitchwax Launching Bastards Of The Holy Riff Fall Tour

(TAG) Crowbot have announced that they will be hitting the road next week to launch their Bastards Of The Holy Riff Fall Tour of the U.S. that will also feature The Atomic Bitchwax.

Fans can expect a setlist packed with favorites from Motherbrain, Feel This, and beyond, alongside a few surprises and maybe even a glimpse of new material. Every stop on this tour will be a full-on CROBOT experience - sweat, riffs, and sonic resurrection included.

With The Atomic Bitchwax joining the tour as co-headliners, this tour is shaping up to be one of the most unmissable rock events of the year. Whether you've been a longtime Crobot disciple or you're just discovering their galactic groove, get ready to bang your head, shake your hips, and feel the fuzz.

CROBOT U.S. TOUR 2025 DATES

10/24 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

10/25 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's

10/26 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

10/28 - Detroit, MI - Small's

10/29 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

10/30 - West Chicago, IL - Th WC Social Club

10/31 - Madison, WI - The Annex

11/1 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theater

11/2 - Denver, CO - HQ

11/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High

11/6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

11/7 - Vancouver, BC - The Kingsway Club

11/8 - Portland, OR - The Nova

11/9 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's

11/11 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

11/12 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at HOB

11/13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rosetta Room

11/15 - Austin, TX - The Far Out Lounge

11/16 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada

11/18 - New Orleans, LA - No Dice

11/19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/20 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy

11/21 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House

11/22 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

11/23 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

