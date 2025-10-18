Crowbot And The Atomic Bitchwax Launching Bastards Of The Holy Riff Fall Tour

(TAG) Crowbot have announced that they will be hitting the road next week to launch their Bastards Of The Holy Riff Fall Tour of the U.S. that will also feature The Atomic Bitchwax.
Fans can expect a setlist packed with favorites from Motherbrain, Feel This, and beyond, alongside a few surprises and maybe even a glimpse of new material. Every stop on this tour will be a full-on CROBOT experience - sweat, riffs, and sonic resurrection included.
With The Atomic Bitchwax joining the tour as co-headliners, this tour is shaping up to be one of the most unmissable rock events of the year. Whether you've been a longtime Crobot disciple or you're just discovering their galactic groove, get ready to bang your head, shake your hips, and feel the fuzz.
CROBOT U.S. TOUR 2025 DATES
10/24 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
10/25 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's
10/26 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
10/28 - Detroit, MI - Small's
10/29 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
10/30 - West Chicago, IL - Th WC Social Club
10/31 - Madison, WI - The Annex
11/1 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theater
11/2 - Denver, CO - HQ
11/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High
11/6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
11/7 - Vancouver, BC - The Kingsway Club
11/8 - Portland, OR - The Nova
11/9 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's
11/11 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
11/12 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at HOB
11/13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rosetta Room
11/15 - Austin, TX - The Far Out Lounge
11/16 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada
11/18 - New Orleans, LA - No Dice
11/19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
11/20 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy
11/21 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House
11/22 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
11/23 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy
Crobot Recruit Anthrax Star For 'Mountains'
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
