David Gilmour Shares 'Comfortably Numb' Live Video

(FDPR) David Gilmour has shared a video of his performance of the Pink Floyd classic "Comfortably Numb" to celebrate the release of his brand new live album and film entitled THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS and LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, which beautifully capture the 2024 Luck and Strange tour.

The tour accompanied Gilmour's fifth solo album, LUCK AND STRANGE, which hit #1 in the UK, Germany (his first #1 there), Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal and Austria. It reached #2 in France, Italy, and Belgium, the top 5 in Spain, Japan, Norway, Denmark, and Hungary, and the top ten in the USA, Australia, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The shows began with two sold-out warm-up shows at the Brighton Centre before moving to Circus Maximus in Rome for six sold-out nights, followed by the same at London's Royal Albert Hall before moving Stateside for sold-out evenings at the Intuit Dome and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, before concluding with five sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in New York.

All twenty-three dates were sold out, and with no new shows on the horizon, THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS and LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS are the best and only way to experience the master of his art on stage.

The film LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, which was a top-five box hit when shown in cinemas last month, sees Gilmour return to Rome's historic Circus Maximus at the beginning of the Luck and Strange tour, his first in nearly a decade. Long-time Gilmour collaborator Gavin Elder filmed the sublime spectacle against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome. The film is released today on 2 Blu-Ray and 3 DVD sets with bonus unseen footage and the full THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS mixed in 5.1 and Atmos (Blu-Ray only).

THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS features 23 tracks across 4LPs or 2CDs recorded at selected shows from the tour and blends solo tracks from David's most recent album, including a stirring rendition of Between Two Points with Romany Gilmour as well as classic Pink Floyd anthems such as Sorrow, High Hopes, Breathe (In The Air), Time, Wish You Were Here, and Comfortably Numb. The super deluxe edition of the album includes all the formats and a 120-page hardback book.

LUCK AND STRANGE STUDIO/LIVE PHOTOGRAPHS BY POLLY SAMSON is a beautifully produced book published by Thames & Hudson featuring over 180 images taken during the making of the album and the resulting tour by Polly Samson. The book showcases the unmistakable hand lettering of Anton Corbijn throughout and includes a foreword by the late Alan Yentob and an interview with Samson by legendary rock photographer Jill Furmanovsky. Polly has been documenting David Gilmour in the studio and live since the making of the album On an Island in 2005. She also collaborates with David Gilmour on songwriting, she was the main lyricist of Pink Floyd's The Division Bell, released in 1994, and The Endless River, as well as David Gilmour's On an Island, Rattle That Lock, and, most recently, Luck and Strange. She is the author of the short story collections Lying in Bed and Perfect Lives, and the novels Out of the Picture, The Kindness and A Theatre for Dreamers. Her work has been translated into many languages, and in 2015, she was appointed a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

The audio for THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS and LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS has been co-produced by David and Charlie Andrew, who co-produced the Luck and Strange album.

For the lucky fans who witnessed these once-in-a-lifetime shows, THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS and LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS are the perfect reminders of Gilmour's soulful, expressive, and meticulously melodic guitar playing and the brilliance of his incredible band. For those who missed the shows, the album and the film offer a chance to experience this extraordinary musical event.

