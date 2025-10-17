Ella Langley Shares New Song 'Choosin' Texas'

Ella Langley has released her highly anticipated new single "Choosin' Texas" today via SAWGOD/Columbia Records. The song was co-written and produced by Ella with Miranda Lambert, alongside producer Ben West and co-writers Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor. Lambert also performs background vocals on track.

Sharing how "Choosin' Texas" came to be, Ella shares: "I had the amazing opportunity to sit down in a room with Miranda, Luke, and Joybeth on a writing retreat about a year ago. We wrote a bunch of songs together, but the second one really stuck with me. Miranda, being from Texas, started telling us one of her wild stories about drinkin' and doing something ridiculous, and I said, 'Well, she's from Texas, I can tell.' As soon as I said that, we all just looked at each other like -yep, that's it! That's the next song. She's from Texas, the girl he went with. And I thought well...you know I love a song like that."

Miranda adds, "Ella may have grown up in Alabama, but she has a rowdy, fiery side that us Texas women recognize and respect. She's an artist through and through, and it was important to me to let her artistry shine through at every stage of the process, from co-writing to co-producing. I'm so proud of how "Choosin' Texas" does that, and can't wait to see the world continue to get to know Ella through this song."

Ella first teased "Choosin' Texas" in February at her show in Nacogdoches, TX, and brought it back to the stage last night in Houston as she began her special run of Texas dates this weekend. She's currently on the tail-end of her SOLD-OUT 'still hungover tour', with remaining stops in Helotes, TX; Fort Worth, TX; Athens, GA; Chattanooga, TN; Starkville, MS; and a two-night finale at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium on November 6th and 7th. On the touring front for 2026, Ella was recently announced as a supporting artist on Eric Church's 'Free The Machine Tour' before she makes her exciting Stagecoach Festival debut.

