Eric Church Announces Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive Album

With just over half of Eric Church's 2025 Free The Machine arena tour underway, and Green Bay Press Gazette hailing him as "one of music's more electrifying live acts," the 10x GRAMMY nominee - who recently announced he's bringing his live show to life with an IMAX exclusive theatrical release of Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive on February 13, 2026 - will simultaneously release a 19-track live album to compliment the premiere.
To preview the album, "Desperate Man (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)" is available now. "This live album is special." says Church. "It has been a while since the band and I had played a large club like the Pinnacle. Those two nights were electric. And listening back, the magic of those nights has definitely been captured."
The IMAX premiere and coinciding live album include Eric Church's celebrated Evangeline vs. The Machine 2025 album - alongside hits including "Desperate Man," "Give Me Back My Hometown," "Sinners Like Me," "Mistress Named Music" and "Springsteen." Reimagined with a 6-piece band, 4-piece horns, 4-piece strings, 8-piece choir and vocalist Joanna Cotten all backing, the show comes to life with IMAX's groundbreaking 12-channel sound and unparalleled image quality and scale. Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive debuts exclusively in IMAX theatres across the U.S. and Canada beginning Friday, February 13, 2026.
In a first-ever partnership among IMAX, MCA, Mercury Studios and Q Prime South, the limited theatrical release sees Church perform his eighth studio album front-to-back before transitioning into his catalog hits with this expanded musical collaboration, filmed across two nights at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tenn.
Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive Track List:
1. Hands Of Time (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
2. Bleed On Paper (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
3. Johnny (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
4. Storm In Their Blood (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
5. Darkest Hour (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
6. Evangeline (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
7. Rocket's White Lincoln (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
8. Clap Hands (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
9. Desperate Man (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
10. Give Me Back My Hometown (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
11. Homeboy (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
12. Sinners Like Me (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
13. Creepin' (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
14. Knives Of New Orleans (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
15. Smoke A Little Smoke (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
16. The Outsiders (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
17. Hell Of A View (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
18. Mistress Named Music (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
19. Springsteen (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)
Remaining 2025 Free the Machine Tour Markets, Venues and Special Guests:
Oct. 23 || Salt Lake City, Utah || Delta Center || Charles Wesley Godwin
Oct. 24 || Boise, Idaho || ExtraMile Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin
Oct. 25 || Spokane, Wash. || Spokane Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin
Nov. 6 || Vancouver, B.C. || Rogers Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin
Nov. 7 || Portland, Ore. || Moda Center || Charles Wesley Godwin
Nov. 8 || Seattle, Wash. || Climate Pledge Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin
Nov. 13 || Sacramento, Calif. || Golden 1 Center || Charles Wesley Godwin
Nov. 14 || Fresno, Calif. || SaveMart Center || Charles Wesley Godwin
Nov. 15 || Inglewood, Calif. || Intuit Dome || Charles Wesley Godwin
2026 Free the Machine Tour Markets, Venues and Special Guests:
Jan. 22 || Washington, D.C. || The Anthem || Caylee Hammack
Jan. 23 || Washington, D.C. || The Anthem || Caylee Hammack
Feb. 5 || Omaha, Neb. || CHI Health Center || Ella Langley
Feb. 6 || Sioux Falls, S.D. || Denny Sanford PREMIER Center || Ella Langley
Feb. 7 || St. Paul, Minn. || Grand Casino Arena || Ella Langley
Feb. 12 || Toronto, ON || Scotiabank Arena || Ella Langley
Feb. 13 || Buffalo, N.Y. || KeyBank Center || Ella Langley
Feb. 14 || Albany, N.Y. || MVP Arena || Ella Langley
Feb. 19 || North Little Rock, Ark. || Simmons Bank Arena || 49 Winchester
Feb. 20 || Kansas City, Mo. || T-Mobile Center || 49 Winchester
Feb. 21 || St. Louis, Mo. || Enterprise Center || 49 Winchester
Feb. 26 || Tulsa, Okla. || BOK Center || Stephen Wilson Jr.
Feb. 27 || Fort Worth, Texas || Dickies Arena || Stephen Wilson Jr.
Feb. 28 || Austin, Texas || Moody Center || Stephen Wilson Jr.
Mar. 5 || Knoxville, Tenn. || Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center || 49 Winchester
Mar. 6 || Greensboro, N.C. || First Horizon Coliseum || 49 Winchester
Mar. 7 || North Charleston, S.C. || North Charleston Coliseum || 49 Winchester
Mar. 19 || Birmingham, Ala. || Legacy Arena at the BJCC || 49 Winchester
Mar. 20 || Atlanta, Ga. || State Farm Arena || 49 Winchester
Mar. 27 || Hollywood, Fla. || Hard Rock Live || Kashus Culpepper
Apr. 3 || Greenville, S.C. || Bon Secours Wellness Arena || Ashley McBryde
Apr. 4 || Charlotte, N.C. || Spectrum Center || Ashley McBryde
Apr. 10 || Jacksonville, Fla. || VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena || Ashley McBryde
Apr. 11 || Tampa, Fla. || Benchmark International Arena || Ashley McBryde
