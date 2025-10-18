Eva Under Fire Return With 'Awakening'

(SRO) After amassing tens of millions of streams, shaking the charts, touring with bands like From Ashes To New, Asking Alexandria, and Skillet, and performing with 30 Seconds to Mars, all the while earning critical acclaim from Loudwire and New Noise Magazine, Eva Under Fire return with the riveting and demon-conquering "Awakening." It's the first taste of new music in two years from the Detroit, MI quintet, signaling perhaps that this could be the start of a new album campaign.

"Awakening" is a blistering and inspirational anthem from Amanda Lyberg (vocals), Rob Lyberg (lead guitar), Chris Slapnik (rhythm guitar), Ed Gawlik (bass), and Dave Miller II (drums). "The guys and I are stoked about the upcoming album," proclaims Amanda, whose gutsy vocals spectacularly cut through the raging guitars. "These songs are everything we wanted to write. We made sure it was the most honest version of our story. 'Awakening' is an anthem about conquering personal demons. The rest of the album is what it took to get there. It's also a story packaged in the heaviest riffs we've ever played so I think listeners will be pleasantly surprised. Cheers to the new era!"

EVA UNDER FIRE are committed to delivering music that confronts fears, anxieties, traumas, and the past head-on. The band amplify this kind of open-hearted honesty through tightly crafted and transformational hard rock anthems. They've tirelessly grinded out of the Midwest and built a faithful following by delivering raw and relatable truth without filter.

"We've slept in Walmart parking lots, and we still tour in a van," says singer Amanda Lyberg. "The first album cycle was a reflection of what we like to call our 'Detroit Grit.' It allows us to find a way against a lot of odds. You have to really work to make it out of here."

For "Awakening" and all their new music, Amanda drew on her career as a licensed therapist to foster an open dialogue among the band members, empowering everyone to be heard during the recording. Her work in therapy started in 2018 when she graduated with a Master of Arts in Psychology degree and went on to work at a mental health clinic in Detroit, Transcendence Behavioral Health (owned by Dr. Stephanie Williams). That same year, her father passed away due to a fentanyl overdose. Her mother survived the same batch that killed her father, and she's been sober for the past six years. In addition to her thriving and busy music career, Amanda is currently a practicing psychotherapist specializing in trauma work, grief and loss, and addiction recovery.

Her story turned into a 2023 short film, "My Rockstar," which used EVA UNDER FIRE music throughout, and has won over 20 awards in several film fests including Orlando Film Fest, Wild Rivers Film Festival, Toronto WILDfilm Festival, and many others.

Lauded as one of Sirius XM's 2023 "Ones To Watch," EVA UNDER FIRE released their critically acclaimed debut album, LOVE, DRUGS & MISERY via Better Noise Music in 2022. Its deluxe version includes the Top 20 Active Rock radio-charting single "Unstoppable" featuring country/rock artist Cory Marks. They've toured across the globe with acts including Bush, Bad Wolves, Pop Evil, Skillet, and Finger Eleven, while also appearing at some of rock's biggest festivals including Aftershock, Inkcarceration, and Rock Fest. They will next hit the stage at Rocklahoma on August 30.

EVA UNDER FIRE substantially expanded their fanbase following their featured appearance in the horror-thriller The Retaliators (Better Noise Films) and the inclusion of their single "Blow (ft. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)" on the film's soundtrack. Their single "Heroin(e)" was also featured on the soundtrack for the 2020 film Sno Babies (Better Noise Films), which has over 65M global total streams. "Heroin(e)" has a combined total of over six million global streams, while "Blow (ft. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)" has over 41.6M global total streams.

