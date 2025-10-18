Fall Out Boy Deliver 20th Anniversary Edition Of 'From Under The Cork Tree'

(UME) Fall Out Boy celebrates two decades of their influential 5x-Platinum breakthrough album From Under The Cork Tree with the release of a special new 20th Anniversary Edition via UMe.

The original LP's 13 songs are newly remastered, while the collection notably boasts previously unreleased alternate and acoustic versions as well as remixes, live recordings, and B-sides such as their highly sought-after Gorilla Biscuits cover of "Start Today" that was originally recorded for Tony Hawk's American Wasteland Soundtrack in 2005.

It also captures key performances from this era with special "Live On BBC Radio" tracks. From Under The Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition) is available in multiple configurations, including a massive 3LP Deluxe Box, 2CD Deluxe Box, and Super Deluxe Digital.

Beyond the unreleased material, both the 3LP Deluxe Box and 2CD Deluxe Box feature a treasure trove of extras. Each Box houses an exclusive letter to fans penned by bassist and primary lyricist Pete Wentz, a "Prom" photo from the "Dance Dance" music video, and a comic book cover illustration drawn from the "A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More Than 'Touch Me" music video. Other extras include memorabilia from the seminal Black Clouds and Underdogs Tour 2006, such as a tour poster, setlist, ticket stub, and tour sticker laminate.

From Under The Cork Tree first landed on May 3, 2005, reaching #9 on the Billboard 200. Among a myriad of staples, the album includes the 9x-Platinum smash single "Sugar, We're Goin Down" which Patrick Stump dissected the creation of on an August 2025 episode of Song Exploder, as well as the 6x-Platinum "Dance, Dance" and Platinum "A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More Than 'Touch Me'." In its wake, Fall Out Boy received a 2006 GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of "Best New Artist." Gathering billions of streams, the album's influence has been well-documented over the years. Rolling Stone touted it at #9 among the "40 Greatest Emo Albums of All Time," going on to note, "Fall Out Boy changed the course of emo-punk, pop-punk and pop itself with From Under The Cork Tree, which brought the scene mainstream." NME proclaimed the album, "inspired a generation" and Stereogum succinctly summed it up best saying, "Cork Tree is a classic."

Stream the album here

