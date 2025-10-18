Fred again Shares New Remixes Of 'The Floor'

Fred again.. releases new singles "the floor (fred remix)" and "the floor (skin on skin remix)" with Skin On Skin and BEAM. "the floor" remixes are the third release from the new era of Fred's infinite, ever-evolving USB album, following "OGdub" with Danny Brown, BEAM & PARISI last week and "you're a star" with Amyl and the Sniffers.

Last month Fred kicked off the new era of his acclaimed USB series, revealing he will be releasing ten songs and playing ten shows in ten cities around the world across ten weeks. The third USB002 show takes place tonight at Madrid's IFEMA with Skin On Skin, DREA and Toccororo.

Last week's USB002 show took place at Brussels' Gare Maritime with Fred being joined by local DJs KOMA, LAURAVIOLI, DC Noises and SHOPLIFTER and utilizing the incredible installation by Boris Acket which will be at every USB002 show this year. Fred made a surprise appearance on local station GIMIC Radio, founded by KOMA, playing alongside all of the USB002 Brussels line-up.

Fred's USB album originally began in 2022, featuring tracks like "Baby Again", "Rumble" alongside Skrillex & Flowdan, "Jungle", "leavemealone" with Baby Keem and "stayinit" with Lil Yachty, as well as remixes from Nia Archives, HAAi and Rico Nasty, before the first collection was released on vinyl as USB001 in 2024.

