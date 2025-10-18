.

Fred again Shares New Remixes Of 'The Floor'

10-18-2025
Fred again Shares New Remixes Of 'The Floor'

Fred again.. releases new singles "the floor (fred remix)" and "the floor (skin on skin remix)" with Skin On Skin and BEAM. "the floor" remixes are the third release from the new era of Fred's infinite, ever-evolving USB album, following "OGdub" with Danny Brown, BEAM & PARISI last week and "you're a star" with Amyl and the Sniffers.

Last month Fred kicked off the new era of his acclaimed USB series, revealing he will be releasing ten songs and playing ten shows in ten cities around the world across ten weeks. The third USB002 show takes place tonight at Madrid's IFEMA with Skin On Skin, DREA and Toccororo.

Last week's USB002 show took place at Brussels' Gare Maritime with Fred being joined by local DJs KOMA, LAURAVIOLI, DC Noises and SHOPLIFTER and utilizing the incredible installation by Boris Acket which will be at every USB002 show this year. Fred made a surprise appearance on local station GIMIC Radio, founded by KOMA, playing alongside all of the USB002 Brussels line-up.

Fred's USB album originally began in 2022, featuring tracks like "Baby Again", "Rumble" alongside Skrillex & Flowdan, "Jungle", "leavemealone" with Baby Keem and "stayinit" with Lil Yachty, as well as remixes from Nia Archives, HAAi and Rico Nasty, before the first collection was released on vinyl as USB001 in 2024.

Related Stories
Fred again Shares New Remixes Of 'The Floor'

Fred again.. Teams With Danny Brown, BEAM and PARISI For 'OGdub'

Fred Again Teams With Amyl And The Sniffers For 'You're A Star'

Fred again Releases New Album 'Ten Days'

Fred Again Release 'USB001'

News > Fred again

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more

Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more

Day In Country

Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more

Day In Pop

Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!

Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July

Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans

Latest News

Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album

Death Cab for Cutie Announce Summer Tour And New Record Deal

Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video To Announce New Album

Classic Supertramp Albums Remastered For Band's 50th Anniversary

Swim the Current Release 'Concrete Angel' Video

Onslaught Launching First North American Tour In Over A Decade

Death Dealer Reveal 'Riding On The Wings' Video As New Album Arrives

Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'Dark Faerie Tales'