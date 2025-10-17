Gary Clark Jr., Keb' Mo', Paul Rodgers, and Aloe Blacc Unite for B.B. King Centennial Album

(PPR) Following the powerful launch of B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 last month - to celebrate B.B. King's 100th birthday - Joe Bonamassa returns today with the next six songs [Vol. II] of the landmark tribute project.

Out now via KTBA Records, the new release adds six standout tracks to the growing collection, with performances that span generations and genres, all rooted in a shared reverence for the King of the Blues. The full 32-track album will be released on February 6th, 2026, in digital, double CD, and triple vinyl formats.

At the heart of Vol. II is "Chains And Things," featuring Gary Clark Jr. "I reached out to Gary early in the planning and threw out this tune and he immediately said it was his favorite (especially the Live in Japan version)," says Josh Smith, Co-Producer. "He killed this track. You can tell how much the song means to him in his performance vocally, and the guitar playing is a perfect balance of homage to B.B. while staying true to his unique style. Again, the subject matter of this song demands a certain gravitas and he brought it in spades!!!"

Another unexpected gem comes with "Think It Over" featuring Train's Pat Monahan and guitarist Chris Buck. "When I added this song to the list we knew it would be a good choice as a curveball for some of the more rock or pop artists we hoped to include," Smith explains. "When Pat's name came up it seemed the perfect fit, and it really worked out that way. This was always one of my favorites under the radar B.B. songs and Pat killed it. Chris Buck added a guitar solo-he's one of the top young players on the scene today. Together they turned this into a standout."

"I can't sound like B.B. King. So, I had no choice but to just be me on that, on Think It Over," says Monahan. "You know, blues is part of rock and roll, and rock is what I came up with. And blues was probably the most influential part of it. Like, I grew up a big LED Zeppelin fan. All they cared about was blues. And so, I kind of approached it, maybe like Robert Plant would have, tried to sing a B.B. King song instead of try to be like B.B., just be what I know how to be like."

Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith's longtime friend Keb' Mo' brings warmth and depth to "I'll Survive." "I had Keb' Mo marked for this song right from my initial wish list," says Smith. "I've always loved this song and I just felt he would really own it. He did more than that. It's a perfect pairing. I've known Keb since I was 14 years old and he is truly one of the kindest and most genuine people I've ever met. It's an honor to call him a friend and to have him included. He's one of the most important blues artists of the last 30 years."

"I met B.B. King in probably 1972 or '73, while out on the road with Papa John Creach," Keb Mo' reflects. "Did a show with B.B. King and the Average White Band. That's when I met him, but I've been listening to B.B. King my whole life."

Joanne Shaw Taylor delivers one of the most fun and vibrant moments on the record with "Bad Case of Love." "Joanne chose this one," Smith shares. "It's one of the most fun songs in B.B.'s catalog. She did an amazing job of bringing her thing to the track. It turned into such a vibe. The band is also killing this track!"

"Not only was B.B. King one of my earliest and most important influences," says Taylor, "He was also incredibly encouraging towards me as a youngster who was fortunate enough to open up for him on multiple occasions. I'm so thankful Joe asked me to be part of this project in honor of him and this important birthday."

Paul Rodgers lends his iconic voice to "Night Life," a song that holds deep significance for both artists. "We had tracked Night Life to pitch to Paul and he came back to us asking for the Blues Is King version," Smith recalls. "I loved that because it showed a true love for the original, and Blues Is King is my personal favorite B.B. live album. Paul is such a legend and to hear the amount of respect and importance he placed on this track is amazing. A true honor to have him included and his performance is amazing."

The new release closes with "So Excited" featuring Aloe Blacc, who infuses the song with soulful energy and contemporary flair. "This is one of B.B.'s most energetic songs and we needed someone to bring that fire," says Smith. "Aloe was the guy!! It's so cool to hear his unique take and spin on it coming from more of a modern pop/R&B background. Also, Joe is killing the guitar solos and Jeff Babko with a killing organ solo."

B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 launched last month, with five tracks that honored the centennial of B.B. King's birth. That first volume featured Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Bobby Rush, George Benson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and D.K. Harrell, and set the tone for what would become an expansive, months-long celebration of King's enduring influence.

The idea for the project emerged when Bonamassa realized that no formal tribute had been announced for the blues legend's 100th birthday. With the blessing of the B.B. King estate, The B.B. King Music Company, Bonamassa and co-producer Josh Smith set out to build something lasting - an intergenerational gathering of artists united by King's spirit and sound. Each was carefully matched with material that reflected their personal connection to the man and his music.

"When B.B. was alive and active, he was the blues - he was the sun which all planets rotated around," adds Bonamassa. "You only get one shot to do this correctly. And I think we nailed it."

The full project features contributions from Buddy Guy, Shemekia Copeland, Slash, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Marcus King, Larkin Poe, Jimmie Vaughan, Warren Haynes, Dion, Train, Marc Broussard, and many others. Several of the most powerful performances come from unexpected pairings, reinforcing King's role not just as a blues icon, but as a universal influence.

The album title nods to B.B. 's Grammy-winning 1993 Blues Summit project, and the scope of Blues Summit 100 reflects that same collaborative spirit on an even grander scale. For Bonamassa, it's both a tribute and a statement of purpose. "B.B. 's only wish was, 'Do what you can to keep the blues alive,'" he says. "Well, hopefully this album gives a B12 shot to his legacy - and to the legacy of the blues."

New tracks will continue to arrive monthly until the full release on February 6th, 2026. For more information and to pre-order the album, visit jbonamassa.com

