George Strait Announces New Stadium Concert

George Strait announces his return to the stadium stage with a newly added performance at Clemson, South Carolina's Memorial Stadium (known as "Death Valley") for one night only, in-the-round on Saturday, May 2, 2026, joined by Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores.

This historic night will mark the first concert at Memorial Stadium since 1999 - which was also headlined by George Strait. Fans can expect an unforgettable evening of timeless hits and new favorites performed center stage, in the round. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Strait, who performs for over two hours yet is a man of few words, simply shares, "Going back to Death Valley for the first time in more than 25 years feels pretty special. Can't wait to see you, Clemson!"

In 2024, Strait only played a handful of one-off stadium shows including A&M's Kyle Field playing one of the largest single ticketed concerts in U.S. history with 110,905 fans in attendance for George Strait: The King at Kyle Field. He followed that record-breaking performance with only five live shows in 2025 with stops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Foxborough and Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

Of his stop at SoFi Stadium this summer Variety noted, "fans would maintain that the privilege of still having him kicking around is all theirs" while reflecting on what Strait does best, "pick great songs, sing even better and exude a quiet, uncocky confidence that would make anyone feel patriotic about country as a genre."

The Boston Globe said of his stop at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium this year, "Strait skipped the pyrotechnics and let his voice do the heavy lifting," making it easy to see why Pollstar once opined, "Strait remains the most worthy inheritor of Merle Haggard or Willie Nelson's mantle of country icon through the meaningful fluidity with which he moves through country's various sub-strains with the same ease and enjoyment that marked both men's Country Music Hall of Fame careers."

In addition to this upcoming live performance at Clemson, Strait will be celebrated at the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors this December, recognizing his lifetime of contributions to American culture through the performing arts. Early next year, he will also be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame, paying tribute to his enduring impact as both a performer and songwriter whose influence has shaped generations of country music.

