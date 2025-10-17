Gucci Mane Releases 'Episodes' Album

Gucci Mane turns the page on what promises to be his most prolific, powerful, and poignant season yet. He has now uncovered his anxiously awaited seventeenth full-length album, Episodes, on the heels of releasing his accompanying third book, also entitled Episodes, earlier this week. The album is available everywhere via 1017/Atlantic Music Group and his book is available through Simon & Schuster. Stream the album here

Entering uncharted territory once again, the legendary rapper has concurrently unleashed a literary tome to accompany a musical body of work. Even in the midst of his groundbreaking career, this is truly unprecedented. Episodes effectively doubles as a "soundtrack" to the book, adding another dimension to the story and presenting a whole new vantage point on Gucci Mane as an artist, author, man, father, and visionary. He's exploring mental health with no holds-barred and documenting his own journey to getting well. It's nothing short of profound.

To celebrate the arrival of Episodes, Gucci has hosted a series of special in-store events, starting with sold-out signings in Miami at Books & Books on 10/13 and Atlanta at A Cappella Books on 10/15. His final one today in New York City will be at 12:00 PM ET at Barnes & Noble. In addition to his in-stores, Gucci hosted the Apple Music 1 Radio Show on 10/16 featuring his playlist and special guests including his wife Keyshia Ka'oir, Episodes book writer Kathy Iandoli, and OJ da Juiceman.

He set the stage for this multi-faceted body of work by sharing a new two-pack of songs, namely "Voices" and "Psycho." Both tracks find Guwop in top form as he bodies the production with confessional, catchy, and endlessly quotable rhymes. Accompanying this drop, iconic and influential filmmaker, director, screenwriter, and producer Harmony Korine [Kids, Gummo] notably helmed an AI music video incorporating both "Voices" and "Psycho." The visual also continues his longstanding creative collaboration with Korine who cast the hip-hop icon in his 2012 critically acclaimed cult classic Spring Breakers. The video is powered by EDGLRD who brought this to life in a short timeframe, blending high-level creativity with emerging technology and AI, all delivered with a meticulous, high-touch approach.

Marking a career first, Episodes acts as an emotionally charged high stakes soundtrack for the book, which reveals Gucci Mane's struggles with mental health and drug addiction and provides fans and readers with insights into his career and life. These "Episodes" encompassed what happened behind the music itself. Between disclosing his own stories, he even personally interviews various mental health professionals in order to offer a well-rounded and informed perspective.

Throughout Episodes, he holds nothing back and ultimately finds healing in his words on the page and on tape.

Distinguishing himself as the hardest working man in hip-hop, Gucci Mane served up the mixtape Greatest Of All Trappers (Gangsta Grillz Edition) hosted by DJ Drama in 2024. NPR hailed the latter as "a callback to a bygone era and yet one whose reverberations are everywhere," going on to profess, "It is only through this process of reliving and commemorating what was that it's really possible to see the afterimage of what these two artists helped build everywhere, and realize that the spirit of the mixtape format is eternal." In support of the project, he headlined a sold-out show with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra during October.

Related Stories

Gucci Mane Returns With 'Episodes'

Jessie Murph Follows 'Gucci Mane' With 'Blue Strips'

Gucci Mane Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick Deliver 'Pissy'

Gucci Mane Brings Us Back To '06 Gucci' With 21 Savage And Dababy

News > Gucci Mane