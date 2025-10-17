Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno's Final Album of Original Songs Coming To Vinyl

(MBM) Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse debut album is set to be released on vinyl from BraveWords Records and will ship on January 16, 2026. This album is the last full album of new, original songs released by the legendary former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno. Pre-order here
Prior to Paul's tragic passing... High praise for the Warhorse album from 2024: "...For a guy who has been written off many times, Di'Anno has absolutely come out with a solid slab of metal here that fans of where the genre was between 1979 and 1983 should find easy to enjoy, ditto the throngs of younger traditional fans still in the throes of the NWOTHM craze..." - Sonic Perspectives
In Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse self-titled debut, the survivor, the entertainer and the voice of a multitude of respectable groups and music opinions, returns with a vengeance. - Liverpool Sound and Vision
Heavy Metal! Real f**ckin' Heavy Metal! He is back and leads us back to his roots. - Obliveon.de
There is such a buzz worldwide about this project and Di'Anno being back in the spotlight creating new music while showcasing some of the building blocks for heavy metal via the first two iconic Iron Maiden albums. - BraveWords
One of the best records for the summer. - The Metal Mag
A good metal album marking the return of one of the genre's legends. Welcome back, Paul Di'Anno! - Roppongi Rocks
(Paul Di'Anno)... he can without a doubt still deliver. - Hard Rock Info
Tracklisting:
1. Warhorse (A. P. Pupi, H. Madiraca)
2. Get Get Ready (H. Madiraca, A. P. Pupi)
3. Go (A. P. Pupi, H. Madiraca)
4. Stop The War (H. Madiraca, A. P. Pupi)
5. The Doubt Within (A. P. Pupi, H. Madiraca)
6. Here Comes The Night (H. Madiraca, A. P. Pupi)
7. Tequila (Chuck Rio)
8. Forever Bound (A. P. Pupi, H. Madiraca)
9. Precious (Martin L. Gore)
10. Going Home (H. Madiraca, A. P. Pupi)
Produced and Arranged by Pupi and Madiraca
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more
Eagles Make Music History With New Milestone- Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'- Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album- more
Kenny Chesney Adds Dates To Sphere Las Vegas- Zach Bryan's 'With Heaven On Top' Debuts At No. 1- Jimmie Allen Teams With NFL Star Pacman Jones- more
Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video
Goldfinger Deliver 'NINE LIVES' Album
Alberta Cross Wrestle With Uncertainty With New Song 'Toy Soldiers'
Pop Evil Unleash New Song 'The Decay'
OneRepublic's 'Dreaming Out Loud' Coming To Vinyl For First Time
Pretty in Pink Soundtrack Getting Special 40th Anniversary Reissue
Singled Out: PINKNOISE's Why You Survived