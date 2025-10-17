.

Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno's Final Album of Original Songs Coming To Vinyl

10-17-2025
(MBM) Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse debut album is set to be released on vinyl from BraveWords Records and will ship on January 16, 2026. This album is the last full album of new, original songs released by the legendary former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno. Pre-order here

Prior to Paul's tragic passing... High praise for the Warhorse album from 2024: "...For a guy who has been written off many times, Di'Anno has absolutely come out with a solid slab of metal here that fans of where the genre was between 1979 and 1983 should find easy to enjoy, ditto the throngs of younger traditional fans still in the throes of the NWOTHM craze..." - Sonic Perspectives

In Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse self-titled debut, the survivor, the entertainer and the voice of a multitude of respectable groups and music opinions, returns with a vengeance. - Liverpool Sound and Vision

Heavy Metal! Real f**ckin' Heavy Metal! He is back and leads us back to his roots. - Obliveon.de

There is such a buzz worldwide about this project and Di'Anno being back in the spotlight creating new music while showcasing some of the building blocks for heavy metal via the first two iconic Iron Maiden albums. - BraveWords

One of the best records for the summer. - The Metal Mag

A good metal album marking the return of one of the genre's legends. Welcome back, Paul Di'Anno! - Roppongi Rocks

(Paul Di'Anno)... he can without a doubt still deliver. - Hard Rock Info


Tracklisting:
1. Warhorse (A. P. Pupi, H. Madiraca)
2. Get Get Ready (H. Madiraca, A. P. Pupi)
3. Go (A. P. Pupi, H. Madiraca)
4. Stop The War (H. Madiraca, A. P. Pupi)
5. The Doubt Within (A. P. Pupi, H. Madiraca)
6. Here Comes The Night (H. Madiraca, A. P. Pupi)
7. Tequila (Chuck Rio)
8. Forever Bound (A. P. Pupi, H. Madiraca)
9. Precious (Martin L. Gore)
10. Going Home (H. Madiraca, A. P. Pupi)

Produced and Arranged by Pupi and Madiraca

Paul Di'Anno

