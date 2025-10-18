Kat Luna Shares Heartfelt New Single 'Back To You'

Kat Luna has released a heartfelt new track, "Back To You." Luna dropped two versions of the track, one in English and the other featuring both English and Spanish lyrics.

Produced by Nathan Chapman, Luna wrote the track with Sara Bares, Billy Dawson, and Emmi Elliot, with Erika Ender serving as a co-writer on the Spanglish version. The track tells the story of a narrator remembering how carefree she felt as a young girl and trying to find that spirit inside herself again.

"'Back To You' is the beginning of me starting to tell my story about who I really am," Luna shared. "When I was a kid, I was so confident and sure, carefree, and able to just be me. But when I moved to Nashville at 19, I felt like I started to lose myself in an attempt to fit in, be thinner, seem more successful, or whatever was making me feel lesser. This song talks about me looking back at the little girl I was growing up, and finding that person again - I'm so glad I found her. I hope others listening to this song find that person inside themselves too."

This has been an exciting year for Luna as she made her Grand Ole Opry debut and was selected for the CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2025. Additionally, Luna was named as one of Rolling Stone's "25 Spanish-Language Artists We're Rooting For in 2025" as well as one of "10 Latina Country Artists To Know Now" by Grammy.com.

Latina country artist Kat Luna, formerly of duo Kat & Alex, is blazing her own path. Over the past year, Luna set out to find herself again, both personally and professionally. This period of growth led the Cuban American country songstress to pen some of her most compelling and honest music yet, kicking off a new chapter as a solo artist. As a child, Luna grew up the daughter of first-generation Cuban immigrants, with her "Cuban Cowboy" grandfather introducing her to artists ranging from Toby Keith to Celia Cruz. She began singing in school, eventually appearing on Univision's La Banda and La Voz, a Telemundo program similar to The Voice. Luna later emerged in the national spotlight when she competed on American Idol, later signing a record deal as part of duo Kat & Alex. While embarking on her journey as a solo artist this past year, Luna released a handful of songs from her new EP, That Girl, earning praise that "track after track, Luna keeps steadily building her resume as a compelling country vocalist and emotionally transparent writer," (Billboard).

Luna is currently represented by Sony Music Nashville, Neon Coast (Management), UTA (Booking Agency) and Warner Chappell Nashville (Publishing). With her Cuban roots, powerful vocals, and love of country music storytelling, Luna has hit the ground running in this exciting new chapter of her career.

