Keith Urban's The Road Premieres This Weekend

There's a lot happening this weekend for four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban; last night's finale of his "HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR" (at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville), the release of the HIGH deluxe edition and Sunday's premiere of the new CBS Original THE ROAD in which Urban stars.

Urban marks the finale of his "HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR" with a deluxe edition of HIGH. Along with the studio recordings from HIGH, the deluxe edition features six live versions of songs originally recorded for HIGH, including "Straight Line," "Go Home W U," originally recorded with Lainey Wilson, and "HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR" standouts "Heart Like A Hometown" and "Messed Up As Me." Two additional songs, performed on select nights, "Laughin' All The Way To The Drank" and "Chuck Taylors," also appear on the deluxe set.

Sunday sees the CBS Television Network premiere of THE ROAD (9:00 PM - 10:30 PM, ET/PT), executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David Glasser, Lee Metzger and Urban, who also serves as the series' headlining superstar. THE ROAD follows 12 musicians performing at concert venues across the country as Urban's opening act, competing for a grand prize that includes a performance slot at a record deal, $250,000 and a performance slot at the Stagecoach Music Festival. Gretchen Wilson acts as the series "tour manager," and Urban is joined throughout the season by executive producer Blake Shelton and country music stars Jordan Davis, Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch and Brothers Osborne, who guide these seasoned musicians, and along with a live venue audience, determine who advances to the next city.

Related Stories

Keith Urban Shares 'Straight Line From Forthcoming Live Album

Keith Urban To Receive ACM Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards

Keith Urban Reflects On Hosting Very Unusual ACM Awards

Luke Combs, Jelly Roll & Keith Urban Rocked Tortuga Music Festival

News > Keith Urban