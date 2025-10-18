Lainey Wilson Streaming 'Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition)'

Lainey Wilson's Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition) is out today, a 3-song EP featuring a new holiday version of Wilson's "Peace, Love, & Cowboys," "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" with Bing Crosby and a rendition of George Strait's "Christmas Cookies." Stream/purchase here.

In addition to today's release, a physical version of the EP (12-inch vinyl, 7-inch vinyl and CD) will be available on November 21, consisting of "Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition)" and "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!," as well as instrumental versions of both tracks. Wilson will also perform the holiday songs live at the Grand Ole Opry on December 10 as part of their special Christmas show.

The release is just the latest in a series of milestones for Wilson, who will host the upcoming 59th Annual CMA Awards next month, where she is also tied as the most-nominated artist with six nominations: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Whirlwind), Single of the Year ("4x4xU"), Song of the Year ("4x4xU") and Music Video of the Year ("Somewhere Over Laredo"). Additionally, Wilson is confirmed to headline Stagecoach Festival this spring, is highlighted on the 2025 TIME100 Next list and recently performed sold-out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena as part of her extensive Whirlwind World Tour.

Wilson will continue to tour through this fall, including upcoming stops in St. Paul, Knoxville, Charlotte and Tampa, before embarking on an extensive headline run across Australia and New Zealand next year.

LAINEY WILSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 17-Rosemont, IL-Allstate Arena*

October 18-Saint Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center*

October 21-Nashville, TN-Grand Ole Opry

October 24-Knoxville, TN-Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center#

October 25-Charlotte, NC-Spectrum Center#

November 1-The Woodlands, TX-Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

November 7-Tampa, FL-Amalie Arena#

November 8-Orlando, FL-Kia Center#

December 7-Las Vegas, NV-Lainey Wilson: Wildflowers & Wild Horses

February 6-Auckland, New Zealand-Spark Arena~

February 8-Christchurch, New Zealand-Wolfbrook Arena~

February 11-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre~

February 12-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre~

February 14-Newcastle, Australia-Howlin' Country~

February 16-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena~

February 19-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena~

February 20-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena~

February 22-Adelaide, Australia-Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena~

February 26-Perth, Australia-RAC Center~

April 25-Indio, CA-Stagecoach Festival 2026

August 6-Detroit Lakes, MN-WE Fest

August 9-Canton, OH-Concert for Legends

August 12-Sturgis, SD-The Sturgis Buffalo Chip

*with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Maddox Batson

#with special guests ERNEST and Drake Milligan

~with special guests Flatland Cavalry and Kaitlin Butts

Related Stories

Aerosmith and Yunblud Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Wild Woman'

Lainey Wilson Shares 'Let It Snow' With Bing Crosby Video

Lainey Wilson Takes 'Somewhere Over Laredo' To No. 1

Lainey Wilson's 'Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition)' Coming To Vinyl and CD

News > Lainey Wilson