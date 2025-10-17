Neil Young Revisits 'Tonight's The Night' For 50th Anniversary

(Warner) There are certain albums meant to make a difference. Even before they're released into the world, the way they are inspired and then brought to life feel meant to be. And, in 1975, when Neil Young released TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT it was definitely foretold. Young had been recording with new-edge musicians and had written songs that become lifelong inspirations.

Recorded in 1973 on analog tape, it was released two years later and has since been regarded as one of Neil's masterpieces. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the album, six bonus tracks have been added to this limited edition release of one of Young's truly inspirational releases.

Many unique additions have been gathered to create the definitive edition of what many have called the third and final installment of the "The Ditch Trilogy." 1975 was a historical time, and the album reflects that. These were turbulent times which saw the end of the Vietnam War, a new president in the White House but nothing would affect Young more than the untimely and tragic passing of two close friends, original Crazy Horse guitarist/vocalist Danny Whitten and devoted road crew member Bruce Berry. In so many ways, Neil Young's music fifty years later is still growing from all that was inspired from the time of TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT. It's a feeling and knowledge was opened up from the songs of the album.

The 50th Anniversary Deluxe limited edition will be released on vinyl, CD and digitally. A clear vinyl format is available at Greedy Hand Store and indie retailers. The original artwork has been creatively reimagined for this limited edition release.

Included on the new anniversary release are unreleased original versions of "Lookout Joe" and "Walk On," both recorded during the original 1973 album sessions at S.I.R. in Los Angeles. "Lookout Joe" replaces the original released album version that was recorded at Young's Broken Arrow Studio and subsequently included in Tonight's the Night original release. Both "Lookout Joe" and "Walk On" fit like a glove with the original TTN releases, recorded in the same sessions and have the same vibe. There are also five bonus tracks on the 50TH ANNIVERSARY edition: These versions of "Lookout Joe", "Walk On," and "Tonight's The Night" (Take 3) have never been released. "Everybody's Alone," "Raised on Robbery" (featuring Joni Mitchell,) and "Speakin' Out" Jam appeared in NEIL YOUNG ARCHIVES VOL II, while the unreleased TTN version of "Wonderin'' from the same sessions has only ever been available to stream on NYA. This is the first time all six bonus tracks from the original sessions have been available on vinyl, making this the most cohesive and true version of Tonight's The Night.

In Young's unique career path, all these recordings from such an exciting period of his career and rock & roll itself were opening up new abilities to expand the music, looking towards the future as well as celebrating the past. It was a period for change, even in its earliest adventures.

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT 50th Anniversary Edition Tracklisting:

Tonight's The Night

Speakin' Out

World On A String

Borrowed Tune

Come On Baby Let's Go Downtown

Mellow My Mind

Roll Another Number (For The Road)

Albuquerque

New Mama

Lookout Joe [New 1973 version]

Tired Eyes

Tonight's The Night (part II)

Bonus Tracks - all from original TTN sessions at S.I.R.

Walk On

Wonderin'

Everybody's Alone

Raised On Robbery [feat. Joni Mitchell]

Speakin' Out Jam

Tonight's The Night (take 3)

