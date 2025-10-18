Nothing More Reinterpret Nine Inch Nail's 'We're In This Together'

(SRO) Nothing More have revealed their interpretation of "We're in This Together" by Nine Inch Nails-currently on tour to promote their latest TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) album-from 1999's The Fragile.

It's a song that has always held great meaning for the boundary-pushing alternative metal band-Jonny Hawkins (vocals), Mark Vollelunga (guitar), Daniel Oliver (bass), and Ben Anderson (drums)-and one they in fact started recording 11 years ago before being sidetracked by creating their own music.

"'We're in This Together' sounds like a love song colliding with a war cry," says frontman Jonny Hawkins. "Alan Watts [the British American writer and orator] once said that 'you are the universe experiencing itself'-and this song embodies that truth. It's us against the world, and this song is my inner monologue."

The band's guitarist Mark Vollelunga elaborates. "This song is from my favorite Nine Inch Nails' album, The Fragile, and by far one of my favorite NIN songs. It's such a beautiful cataclysm. Essentially, it's a love song, but as I dove deeper, my interpretation shifted to it being about my relationship to my personal demons and mental trauma. It's about making peace with those monsters and accepting who and what they are while realizing they will always be a part of me," he adds. "It took a long time to achieve that cathartic clarity in regard to the very real nature of that evil's presence. We actually started recording the song 11 years ago, and it's just been lying in wait until recently. I was upset we hadn't released it earlier, but I now believe its relevance and timing couldn't be more immaculate."

The standalone track "We're in This Together" follows NOTHING MORE's most recent single/video "EXISTENTIAL DREAD," which marks the fifth release from their 2024 album, CARNAL. The album has notably spawned four back-to-back #1 rock singles-"If It Doesn't Hurt," "ANGEL SONG (featuring David Draiman)," "HOUSE ON SAND" (featuring Eric Vanlerberghe)," and "FREEFALL" (featuring Chris Daughtry)-on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay" and Mediabase "Active Rock" charts and amassed 193.5 million global streams. With this chart distinction, the band joins a special group of artists including Metallica, Linkin Park, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, and Falling In Reverse who've achieved the same honor.

A deluxe edition of CARNAL was released this past March and is also available on CD and vinyl. Five bonus tracks on CARNAL (DELUXE) include a new version of the bracing "FREEFALL," featuring 6x Platinum-certified rock artist Chris Daughtry, and a live version of "ANGEL SONG." The latter track was recorded at the band's set at Aftershock Festival 2024 where NOTHING MORE was joined onstage by guest vocalist David Draiman.

NOTHING MORE's upcoming headline European tour gets underway November 7 in Tampere, Finland, with support from Catch Your Breath, Solence, and Ankor. Early next year, starting January 14, 2026 in Silver Spring, MD, the band will launch another round of headlining shows throughout the U.S. and Canada, with support by Catch Your Breath, Archers, and Doobie.

