Raheem Devaughn Launching The 20 Lessons Of Love Tour

Grammy Awarded singer, songwriter, host of WHUR's 96.3 Original Quiet Storm, philanthropist and self-proclaimed "Love King," Raheem DeVaughn, is set to bring his soulful blend of R&B and conscious artistry to audiences nationwide with the announcement of his "20 Lessons of Love Tour", supported by Gilead Sciences.
Launched on October 12, 2025, in Honolulu, HI. the 20 Lessons of Love Tour will make its way across the U.S., stopping in major cities including Oakland, Boston, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more, before wrapping January 31, 2026, in Augusta, GA. Known for his dynamic live performances and deeply moving catalog, DeVaughn promises fans an unforgettable concert experience filled with timeless hits= and powerful storytelling centered on the universal theme of love.
This tour also marks the 20th anniversary of Raheem DeVaughn's critically acclaimed debut album, The Love Experience, which introduced the world to his unmistakable sound and soulful perspective on love. Songs such as Guess Who Loves You More and You and not only cemented his place as one of R&B's most compelling voices but also laid the foundation for a career rooted in passion, artistry, and social consciousness. The 20 Lessons of Love Tour will pay tribute to this milestone, offering fans a celebratory journey through two decades of music, growth, and impact.
"Love is the common thread that unites us all," said Raheem DeVaughn. "With this tour, I want to create a space where people can not only celebrate love, but also learn, grow, and heal through it."
Nov 21 - New York, NY
Nov 23 - Boston, MA
Nov 25 - Oakland, CA
Nov 26 - Oakland, CA
Nov 28 - Houston, TX
Dec 06 - Private Event
Dec 11 - Cincinnati, OH
Dec 12 - Florence, SC
Dec 19 - Richmond, VA
Dec 20 - Philadelphia, PA
Dec 22 - St. Louis, MO
Dec 23 - St. Louis, MO
Dec 26 - Chicago, IL
Dec 28 - Chicago, IL
Dec 29 - Chicago, IL
Dec 31 - Bethesda, MD
Jan 01 - Atlanta, GA
Jan 02 - Atlanta, GA
Jan 04 - Atlanta, GA
Jan 05 - Atlanta, GA
Jan 09 - Nashville, TN
Jan 17 - Pittsburgh, PA
Jan 31 - Augusta, GA
