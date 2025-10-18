Sabaton Deliver 'Legends' Album

(SRO) Sabaton have released their much-anticipated 11th studio album LEGENDS via Better Noise Music (marking the band's label debut). It features the latest single and accompanying video, "I, Emperor," based on the complex and controversial Napoleon Bonaparte, by the #1 Global Power Metal Band and one of Sweden's most successful bands.

Throughout the album, Sabaton-Joakim Broden (vocals), Pär Sundstrom (bass), Chris Rorland (guitar), Thobbe Englund (guitar), Hannes Van Dahl (drums)-delve into some of history's greatest and most loved characters such as Jeanne D'arc (also known as Joan of Arc), Hannibal, Genghis Khan, Vlad the Impaler, Julius Caesar, the Knights Templar, and the legendary swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi.

This 11th studio album marks a bold evolution in the band's sound and storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs; they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists and revolutionaries.

For the album's sixth single, "I, Emperor," the band is setting their sights on the complex and controversial Napoleon Bonaparte, who rose to fame during the French Revolution and became a hero after his Italian campaign. He took power as First Consul, then crowned himself Emperor. Known for his brilliant military tactics, he beat major European powers in battles like Austerlitz and Rivoli. He also reformed laws with the Napoleonic Code, but his ambition caught up with him after a failed invasion of Russia and defeat at Waterloo, and he was exiled.

"Epic battles, bold moves and a rise from nothing to emperor," explains frontman Joakim Broden. "Napoleon is straight up legendary and his story is basically built for a SABATON song. Plus, this one was greatly-and I mean greatly-requested by fans. So here it is... you asked, we delivered!"

Continues bassist Pär Sundstrom: "I was excited about 'I, Emperor,' because I've seen countless requests for us to write a song about Napoleon, which is usually a sign that fans will get excited about a song. This one's got that anthem energy, and we've got a feeling it's gonna be a fan favorite." He adds: "It's punchy, powerful and seriously catchy, that's something we all felt when Joakim was singing along to the music during the filming of the video for the song. I can't wait to hear what everyone thinks. I'm curious to see if fans think this one should make it into the setlist for future shows!"

The accompanying music video is a tribute to one of Sundstrom's favorite childhood hobbies, board games. The concept was to create a historical board game replay of the Battle of Waterloo, with the twist being that the band members are the ones deciding the fate of the battle without being aware of it. Joakim took on the role of the French, while Pär and guitarist Chris Rorland represented the British, and drummer Hannes Van Dahl and guitarist Thobbe Englund represented the Prussians.

It was set up to depict Joakim versus the rest of the band, since he had studied a book detailing how Napoleon should have fought the battle in order to achieve victory. In the video, he uses that knowledge to outplay his band members completely, and wins. But his victory doesn't just end the game; it rewrites history. When they leave the gaming room, they discover that the British pub they started off in has transformed into a French cafe. The band ended up in an alternate reality where France actually won the Battle of Waterloo.

For the 'I, Emperor' music video shoot, Joakim brought along a stack of books, each one connected to Sabaton History Channel (that has over 364k subscribers) topics and songs the band have written about over the years, and Pär showed up with a collection of collectible board games to help set the scene. They even took a trip to a local second-hand market to pick up extra props and decorations to make the set look exciting. It was a proper mix of research, geekiness, and treasure hunting.

LEGENDS marks the very first time that every band member has come together to contribute to the songwriting process. This is SABATON as you've never heard them before-relentless and unbound. LEGENDS is a global journey through the annals of warfare, leadership and unbreakable will.

