Saliva Team With Austin John Winkler For 'Too Broke To Fix'

(The Syndicate) Saliva have joined forces with The Founder's vocalist Austin John Winkler once again on the release of their latest single, "Too Broke To Fix", via Judge & Jury Records, available across all digital streaming platforms.

Vocalist Bobby Amaru shares "The song dives into mental health, identity, and the feeling of living on the edge of control. It's about masking pain, feeling lost, and trying to find meaning in the chaos. Having Austin on this track was a blast. I've always been a fan of his voice, and getting him involved just made total sense. He brings so much raw energy and emotion to the song. He's got something to say, and I'm here for it."

Austin Winkler adds "'Too Broke To Fix' was a song I knew I'd be into right away, just based on the title alone. I've felt that way many times in my life. When Bobby sent it to me and I listened to the opening guitar riff, I was in 100%! It was amazing collaborating on it with him and I think our voices really capture the rawness of the message in the song and we delivered a fire track for the world to get down to! I can't wait to play it live!"

