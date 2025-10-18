Sam Fender And Elton John Share New Collaboration 'Talk To Me'

Sam Fender has teamed up with Elton John for the new song "Talk To Me", which comes from Sam's forthcoming deluxe version of People Watching, his chart-topping critically acclaimed third album released earlier this year.

The song finds Elton, Sam's friend and long-term supporter, on piano. It was recorded during the initial People Watching studio sessions with producer Marcus Dravs in London.

Sam on Talk To You: "'Talk To You' was written during the People Watching sessions at British Grove - It's a song about the end of a long relationship - about the regret, the mistakes and the lessons that come with it. It's that feeling of losing your best friend and coming to terms with that.

"I was playing around with the riff and thought what I need is a really good pianist and then hmmm, I wonder who I can call? And of course, who better than Elton John."

Elton John on Talk To You: "Sam was writing and recording in a studio in West London and called to say he'd written a song with a piano riff that he thought would sound great with me playing it. I couldn't resist, and it was so much fun playing it for him. I truly love Sam. He's been a friend for many, many years and it's incredible to see him grow into being a truly world class artist."

The February 2025 release of People Watching sent Sam Fender supernova and right up into the higher echelons of recent British success stories. Selling over 100,000 copies of the record in its first week in the UK alone, People Watching outsold the rest of the Top 10 combined, becoming the fastest selling album by a British solo artist since Spring 2022. Its release was followed by a slew of sold-out stadium dates in the Summer, including the 80,000 London Stadium.



The deluxe version will be released on December 5th via Capitol Records and includes eight new tracks, released on CD and vinyl. In addition to the four tracks that were originally featured on Sam's limited edition Record Store Day vinyl Me and The Dog EP, the deluxe includes three brand new previously unheard tracks: "Talk To You"(feat. Elton John), "Fortuna's Wheel," and "The Treadmill." The extra recordings also feature "Rein Me In" (with Olivia Dean) for its first physical release.

