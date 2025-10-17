Singled Out: Jayne Kelli's Only In The Dream

Jayne Kelli, the Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist best known from the Americana duo Swearingen & Kelli, just released her new solo single "Only In The Dream", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
"Only in the Dream" is one of those songs I wrote in an intense burst in one shot. When I moved it from guitar to piano, it became something I had to put out. Before, it was one of those songs written for me that I shelved. I'm on this mission with piano songs now, and the goal for both the production and the video was to highlight the otherworldly, intimate, and obsessive nature of this song.
I don't use AI, I use AJ (the other half of the duo I'm in called Swearingen & Kelli), and it was nothing for him to depart from the country-folk treatment we use for the duo and to have him produce my more ethereal, alternative, melodic piano songs.
Cutting the film together took a lot of espresso and rearranging. I want the viewer and listener to feel an urgent, longing romance. I want the obsession to be palpable. My brain gets stuck in a loop often, especially when writing, so I tried to use that to my advantage while editing the video for this song.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
