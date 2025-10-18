T-Pain Officially Releases Viral Hit 'Club Husband'

Years after a clip of T-Pain creating the song suddenly resurfaced and went viral on TikTok - with fans flooding the comments and creating thousands of their own videos demanding he "drop this sh*t," the GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon is giving the people what they want with the release of his highly anticipated new single "Club Husband."

"It's funny how the internet works," said T-Pain. "I've had this song sitting on my computer for years. When I was first excited about it, it didn't seem like anyone else was and now, years later, it's blowing up on TikTok. It's wild to watch. I'm just glad it's finally coming out, and I can't wait for everyone to see the video I wrote, directed, and edited myself. Honestly, it might be my favorite video I've ever made."

Building on the excitement of the new single, T-Pain has partnered with the city of Tallahassee to shut down a portion of T-Pain Lane for a full-on block party today, October 17, from 2-6pm ET, ahead of the artist's sold-out hometown show at Tallahassee's Donald L. Tucker Civic Center tonight. The show sold out so quickly that he wanted to do something extra special for the community and his fans. The block party will also feature a talent contest (with 1st place winning the opportunity to join him onstage tonight), local food trucks, bounce houses, and games for both kids and adults. Legendary Tallahassee DJs DJ Demp and DJ Lil Boy will be spinning throughout the event, and there will be a special performance by members of the FAMU band as well as an open karaoke session.

Stay tuned for the official video coming Monday, October 20 at 7pm ET.

Related Stories

T-Pain Officially Releases Viral Hit 'Club Husband'

Tayler Holder Teaming With T-Pain For 'Dyin' Flame' Remix

Kesha Teams with T-Pain For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY'

News > T-Pain