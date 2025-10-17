Thomas Rhett Recruits Niall Horan For New Version Of 'Old Tricks'

Thomas Rhett and Niall Horan are teaming up for a second version of "Old Tricks." Originally featured on ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe) with Blake Shelton, the new alternate pairing arose from Horan's genuine affinity for the honky-tonk singalong, which led to a no-pressure, in-the-moment creative collaboration between friends that was quickly turned around for release.

Their voices blend with effortless charm, adding new color to track where Thomas Rhett takes a "lighthearted look at aging, ego, and the cold, hard truth that time catches up with everyone" (Country Central).

"Niall and I have been buddies for six or seven years now-anytime I'm over in the UK or he's in Nashville, we always try to link up. We'd talked about doing something together for a long time, but I never imagined it would be this song. I was at the Masters this year and went to hang out with Niall and Noah Kahan, and out of nowhere Niall goes, 'I'm so mad you didn't ask me to sing on "Old Tricks."' I said, 'Man, you were the last person I would've thought would even like this one!' He kept texting me about it after and he knew all the words," Thomas Rhett says. "With how fired up he was and his connection with Blake, it felt like a full-circle moment and turned into something really fun. I'm pumped it's finally out there and hope y'all love it as much as we loved making it."

"I've known Thomas Rhett for years now, and every time we're in the same city, we end up catching up like no time's passed. I actually heard 'Old Tricks' by accident one day when I was in the studio with my friend and producer Julian Bunetta who was working on the song. It came on and I was instantly hooked. I told Thomas Rhett straight up I was gutted he didn't ask me to jump on it. I just loved everything about it, it's a proper country song. Next thing I know, I'm in the studio laying vocals down," Horan comments. "It felt easy, natural, like it was always meant to happen. I'm buzzing for people to finally hear it."

Out now, ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe) builds on what fans and critics alike have called Thomas Rhett's "best work yet" (Country Living). Expanded to 25 tracks, the Deluxe edition adds nine new songs that spotlight his ever-evolving artistry. From the romantic sweep of "On A River" to the retro Southern soul of radio single "Ain't A Bad Life" (feat. Jordan Davis), the new additions "enrich the project's themes of love, longevity and gratitude, widening its stylistic reach without sacrificing the heart that drives it" (Entertainment Focus).

