Trap Dickey Taps Baby Kia For New Track 'Swish'

Going hard in the paint once again, buzzing South Carolina hip-hop phenomenon Trap Dickey drops a bold and blunt new song entitled "Swish" featuring Baby Kia out now. It marks his first collaboration with the rising Atlanta star!

Snaps set the tempo in place, and an ominous groove brings gravity to the production. Never one to rest on his laurels, Trap Dickey doesn't hold back at all. Instead, he confidently claims his place in the culture between boasting, "See me balling like I'm Haliburton." Meanwhile, Baby Kia slides through and delivers a powerhouse verse, adding another dimension altogether to the track.

It arrives in the wake of "Don't Trip." Just a few weeks ago, Trap Dickey joined forces with Kai Cenat on his groundbreaking "Mafiathon 3" livestream. The rapper pulled up as a special guest and ignited his own gripping "On The Radar" freestyle. He also performed at Hot 107.9 ATL's "Who's Hot" showcase this summer, turning up at Believe Music Hall alongside Baby Kia, Belly Gang Kush, Trinidad James, and more.

In other big news, XXL just touted him as part of its coveted program "The Break," proceeding to praise, "Trap Dickey calls himself The Preacher's Grandson for a reason. He preaches real life over classic sample flips and pure South Carolina grit. Songs like "No Love" and "Blue Devils" show why he's next up from the South." Additionally to help launch his new business venture in South Carolina, The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God named Trap Dickey the guest of honor at the grand opening of his Krystal burger restaurant

Trap Dickey has unleashed no shortage of heat in 2025. He teamed up with GoJuney on "Rich Right Now" and dropped the fan favorite "Day Shift" plugged by XXL and more. During the Spring, he unveiled "Gettin Money"featuring OJ Da Juiceman. Beyond amassing millions of YouTube views on the music video, it landed acclaim from the likes of Hip-Hop Vibe who proclaimed, "With this track, Dickey proves once again why he's one of the most promising figures in trap music today."

Keeping up the momentum of Southern street anthems, Trap Dickey also released "Yeah Yeah" featuring Boosie Badazz with a performance of the song on From The Block. He kicked off the year by igniting the stage during DaBaby's"Billion Dollar Baby Bash" at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. He joined a stacked bill alongside 50 Cent, Moneybagg Yo, Sexyy Red, and more.

Everything just sets the stage for more music in 2025.

