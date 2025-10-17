Ty Dolla $ign Shares 'Don't Kill The Party' Feat Quavo Video

"What would you do for a chance to be a tycoon?" Diamond-certified singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Ty Dolla $ign answers that question with his long awaited album TYCOON.

The star-studded release marks his fourth solo studio project in five years, signaling a new era for the GRAMMY Award-nominated artist. The 15-track album features the likes of A$AP Rocky, Chloe, Destroy Lonely, Kodak Black, Leon Thomas, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Quavo, Rich The Kid, Tory Lanez, Travis Scott, Tyga, YG, Young Thug and 2 Chainz. Ty has also revealed the striking music video for his track "DON'T KILL THE PARTY" featuring Quavo, directed by Joseph Desrosiers.

Known for his undeniable ability to elevate every track he touches, Ty Dolla $ign leans into his strengths on this album: soulful melodic rapping, collaborative synergy, and defying sonic norms. TYCOON features a vast variety of artists ranging from industry legends to genre bending newcomers. However, he reminds us that he's just as powerful on solo tracks like the triumphant intro "CAN'T BE F***ED WITH", lead single and summer anthem "ALL IN," "HARDER" and the emotional outro "I WISH." With his second single release "SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE," featuring Florida native Kodak Black and his fellow Californian YG he shows what happens when three powerhouses from different coasts join forces.

For Ty Dolla $ign, TYCOON is more than an album-it's a reflection of his journey. From his early beginnings as a producer to becoming a celebrated solo artist and now a music executive as founder of EZMNY Records, where he signed breakout R&B artist Leon Thomas, Ty's path is rooted in perseverance, evolution and trusting in his own vision. He shares, "This album is for everyone that has dreams and goals. For everyone who goes to a job every day and works their ass off but knows they have way more to offer to the world. Put yourself out there and do it. Take that leap of faith. Push yourself outside of what's comfortable. Dream big and believe in yourself. TYCOON is a state of mind." Earlier this year, Ty premiered his intimate documentary Still Free TC at the Tribeca Film Festival, offering an intimate look at his journey ahead of the 10-year anniversary of his debut album Free TC. After being honored in September as a 2025 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Player, Ty Dolla $ign stands not just as a hitmaker but as a mogul, visionary, and true tycoon in every sense of the word.

Related Stories

Ty Dolla $ign Taps Disco Lines For New Version Of 'Don't Kill The Party'

Ty Dolla $ign Shares 'Don't Kill The Party' Feat Quavo Video

Ty Dolla $ign Teams With Kodak Black and YG For 'Smile Body Pretty Face' Video

Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black & YG Team Up For 'Smile Body Pretty Face' Video

News > Ty Dolla