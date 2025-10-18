Ty Herndon Takes A Look Back With 'THIRTY, Vol 1'

Ty Herndon has officially released THIRTY, Vol. 1, the first installment of his highly anticipated double album project. The eight-track collection commemorates Herndon's three decades in country music with fresh renditions of his biggest hits and fan favorites, each reimagined as a duet with powerhouse collaborators across genres. Ahead of the album drop, Herndon released singles with LeAnn Rimes, Ashley McBryde, Michael Ray, and Chrissy Metz.

Among the standout moments debuting for the first time with the release of THIRTY, Vol. 1 is a reimagined version of Herndon's 1995 hit, "Heart Half Empty," a soaring new duet featuring Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth.

Originally recorded as a duet with Stephanie Bentley, the Gary Burr and Desmond Child-penned ballad became a Top 20 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart and remains one of the most beloved tracks from Herndon's platinum-selling debut album What Mattered Most. Nearly three decades later, Herndon and Chenoweth breathe new life into the timeless classic, blending Broadway brilliance and country soul to create a version that honors the song's legacy while introducing it to a new generation of listeners.

"Heart Half Empty has always been one of those songs that just sticks with you. From the very first time I recorded it, I knew it was something special-for me, and for so many fans who've told me what it's meant in their own lives," said Herndon. "When it came time to bring it back for this project, I couldn't think of anyone better than Kristin Chenoweth. She's got a voice straight from heaven and a heart to match, and the way she poured herself into this song brought out a whole new kind of magic I'll cherish forever."

THIRTY, Vol. 1 honors Herndon's career, beginning with his chart-topping 1995 debut What Mattered Most and revisits signature songs along with "missed hits"-tracks he has long believed deserved their moment in the spotlight.

Herndon recreated "I'd Move Heaven and Earth" from his 2002 album This is Ty Herndon with rising country music superstar Brooke Eden, and is joined by his own husband, Alex Schwartz, for a reimagining of the title track to his 1998 hit album Big Hopes.

"This album is truly a celebration of the last 30 years of my life and career," said Herndon. "To revisit these songs-some that defined me and others that I always wished had their moment-with such an incredible group of friends and artists is the honor of a lifetime. THIRTY is about honoring where I've been while also looking ahead with gratitude and hope. We're already at work on Volume 2, and I can't wait for folks to hear the next chapter."

Produced with a modern edge while preserving the timeless heart of Herndon's hits, THIRTY, Vol. 1 sets the stage for THIRTY, Vol. 2, slated for release in 2026. Together, the double album will showcase not only Herndon's enduring artistry but also his influence on a generation of country music fans and artists alike.

THIRTY, Vol. 1, is on all major streaming platforms and digital retailers. Herndon's memoir, What Mattered Most, will be released March 31, 2026, on Dey Street Books.

THIRTY, Vol. 1 Track List:

What Mattered Most | Duet with LeAnn Rimes

Hands of a Working Man | Duet with Michael Ray

A Man Holdin' On (To a Woman Lettin' Go) | Feat. Ashley McBryde

I'd Move Heaven and Earth | Duet with Brooke Eden

Pretty Good Thing | Feat. Joanna Cotten and Shelly Fairchild

Heart Half Empty | Duet with Kristin Chenoweth

She Wants To Be Wanted Again | Duet with Chrissy Metz

Big Hopes | Feat. Alex Schwartz

Stream it here

