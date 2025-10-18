Watch Darrin Hacquard's 'Places I Went' Video

Appalachian singer-songwriter Darrin Hacquard has premiered a music video for the song "Places I Went" as he releases his second album Weights & Measures.

A balladeer of bad decisions, Hacquard's discography is the soundtrack to doing something you'll regret, and the repercussions you've earned. A product of time honing his craft and cutting his teeth in Lexington, KY where acts like Tyler Childers paid their dues, the project features some of Appalachia's most accomplished musicians, honest and raw storytelling, and razor sharp lyricism showcasing Hacquard's acclaimed "talent for songwriting, storytelling, humour, and reflection" (Melodic Magazine). Solely writing all but one track, Hacquard brings listeners along to a jail cell in Pennsylvania, to seeing the morning sun shine over a city skyline, and the long ride home eager to do laundry, fleshing out lessons in life, love and hope in the face of desolation. From being in a string band with acclaimed singer-songwriter John R. Miller, to stints in county lock-up and rehab, to then grinding his songs out on the Appalachian songwriter circuit, Weights & Measures is the culmination of hard-living, harder work, and honest autobiographical songwriting that dissects experiences many have, but rarely share.

"So much elbow grease, love, deliberation, rejoicing, pissing and moaning, and pure ecstatic creativity went into this album that it feels more like a son/daughter than an art project," said Hacquard. "In this way, it has also been a pilgrimage to give it my all, and let it go freely into the world-but the time has arrived, and I couldn't be more proud! Some loved ones who started this journey with me are not here for the earthly release, but hopefully it will broadcast heavenward."

Featuring video submissions from Hacquard's family and friends singing along to the track, the heartfelt and fun music video for single "Places I Went," is available to watch HERE. Balancing on the tightrope between the highs and lows of life, "Places I Went" is "a track that interrogates duality" (The Bluegrass Situation), delving into the dichotomy of the good and the bad, and how one can't exist without the other.

