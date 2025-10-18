Zac Brown Band Streaming 'Hard Run' Feat Marcus King and 'The Sum'

Zac Brown Band have unveiled two, brand-new singles - "Hard Run" (feat. Marcus King) and "The Sum" - now available at all DSPs and streaming services. The dynamic tracks will appear on the band's highly anticipated new album, Love & Fear, arriving Friday, December 5th.

Following the release of "I Ain't Worried About It," "Let It Run (feat. Snoop Dogg)," "Butterfly (feat. Dolly Parton)," and "Give It Away," "The Sum" showcases the band's signature blend of heartfelt songwriting and rich harmonies, exploring the balance between life's challenges and rewards.

"Hard Run," featuring powerhouse guitarist Marcus King, brings a fiery edge to the record, a soulful, Southern rock anthem that captures the album's raw emotion and musical grit. Together, the tracks offer a glimpse into the duality at the heart of Love & Fear - an album that finds Zac Brown Band reflecting on life's highs and lows with renewed depth, honesty, and musical range.

The new music arrives just as the band prepares to launch Love & Fear at Sphere in Las Vegas, kicking off alongside the album release Friday, December 5th. The multi-date engagement will continue at Sphere for three additional sold out December dates on December 6, 12 and 13, and on January 9 and 10, in addition to the newly added dates on January 16 and 17.

Related Stories

Zac Brown Band Expands LOVE & FEAR At Sphere In Las Vegas

Zac Brown Band Recruit Snoop Dogg For 'Let It Run'

Zac Brown Band Tributed Jimmy Buffett With 'Pirates & Parrots' (2024 In Review)

Dierks Bentley, Travis Tritt, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith Concert TV Specials Coming

News > Zac Brown