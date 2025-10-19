.

84 Tigers Release Sophomore Album 'Nothing Ends'

10-19-2025
84 Tigers Release Sophomore Album 'Nothing Ends'

(Earshot) Michigan post-hardcore trio 84 Tigers have released their sophomore album, Nothing Ends, via Spartan Records. The album can be streamed here

Produced by Marc Jacob Hudson, Nothing Ends transforms loss into resilience. From the haunting "Two Rivers" (featuring Rocky Votolato) to the defiant "Fathom" and "Regeneration Days" (featuring Aaron Stauffer of Seaweed) the album traces the band's journey through grief, growth, and renewal.

84 Tigers are Mike Reed (guitar/vocals), Ben Reed (bass/vocals), and Jono Diener (drums/vocals). Formed by members of Small Brown Bike and The Swellers, the Michigan trio blend post-hardcore power, '90s alt-rock grit, and widescreen melodic sweep. Their new album, Nothing Ends, stands as their most emotionally resonant and ambitious work to date.

Related Stories
84 Tigers Release Sophomore Album 'Nothing Ends'

84 Tigers Tap Seaweed's Aaron Stauffer For 'Regeneration Days'

84 Tigers Announce New Album With 'The Crush Of It All' Video

84 Tigers Release 'Great Basin' Video

Small Brown Bike Offshoot 84 Tigers Share New Single 'Great Basin'

News > 84 Tigers

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour and Share New Song- Iron Maiden North American Tour- Rush Add Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops- more

Reviews

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Quick Flicks: Spooky Edition

Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise

Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival

Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children

Latest News

Staytus returns with 'Kiss N Tell'

5 Seconds of Summer Launching Everyone's A Star World Tour

The Devil Wears Prada Streaming 'Everybody Knows' Video

Van Morrison Duets With The James Hunter Six On 'Ain't That A Trip'

Shaggy Dogs Release 'Pinball Bloomers' Album

Astronoid Share 'Love Weapon' Performance Video

Zakk Wylde Thanks God For Ozzy Osbourne

Singled Out: Laveda's Highway Meditation