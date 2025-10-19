84 Tigers Release Sophomore Album 'Nothing Ends'

(Earshot) Michigan post-hardcore trio 84 Tigers have released their sophomore album, Nothing Ends, via Spartan Records. The album can be streamed here

Produced by Marc Jacob Hudson, Nothing Ends transforms loss into resilience. From the haunting "Two Rivers" (featuring Rocky Votolato) to the defiant "Fathom" and "Regeneration Days" (featuring Aaron Stauffer of Seaweed) the album traces the band's journey through grief, growth, and renewal.

84 Tigers are Mike Reed (guitar/vocals), Ben Reed (bass/vocals), and Jono Diener (drums/vocals). Formed by members of Small Brown Bike and The Swellers, the Michigan trio blend post-hardcore power, '90s alt-rock grit, and widescreen melodic sweep. Their new album, Nothing Ends, stands as their most emotionally resonant and ambitious work to date.

