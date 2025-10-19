84 Tigers Release Sophomore Album 'Nothing Ends'

(Earshot) Michigan post-hardcore trio 84 Tigers have released their sophomore album, Nothing Ends, via Spartan Records. The album can be streamed here
Produced by Marc Jacob Hudson, Nothing Ends transforms loss into resilience. From the haunting "Two Rivers" (featuring Rocky Votolato) to the defiant "Fathom" and "Regeneration Days" (featuring Aaron Stauffer of Seaweed) the album traces the band's journey through grief, growth, and renewal.
84 Tigers are Mike Reed (guitar/vocals), Ben Reed (bass/vocals), and Jono Diener (drums/vocals). Formed by members of Small Brown Bike and The Swellers, the Michigan trio blend post-hardcore power, '90s alt-rock grit, and widescreen melodic sweep. Their new album, Nothing Ends, stands as their most emotionally resonant and ambitious work to date.
84 Tigers Tap Seaweed's Aaron Stauffer For 'Regeneration Days'
84 Tigers Announce New Album With 'The Crush Of It All' Video
84 Tigers Release 'Great Basin' Video
Small Brown Bike Offshoot 84 Tigers Share New Single 'Great Basin'
Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour and Share New Song- Iron Maiden North American Tour- Rush Add Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children
Staytus returns with 'Kiss N Tell'
5 Seconds of Summer Launching Everyone's A Star World Tour
The Devil Wears Prada Streaming 'Everybody Knows' Video
Van Morrison Duets With The James Hunter Six On 'Ain't That A Trip'
Shaggy Dogs Release 'Pinball Bloomers' Album
Astronoid Share 'Love Weapon' Performance Video
Zakk Wylde Thanks God For Ozzy Osbourne
Singled Out: Laveda's Highway Meditation