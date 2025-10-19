Alesso And SACHA Team Up With 'Destiny'

Global electronic music icon Alesso joins forces with London-based singer - songwriter, SACHA, to release their captivating new collaborative single, "Destiny," out now on Capitol Records.

The track represents the convergence of Alesso's masterful production, marking another elite addition to his catalog of era-defining dance anthems. With SACHA's emotive vocals soaring over Alesso's signature progressive house production, "Destiny" builds from an intimate verse into a breathtaking, festival-ready chorus.

"SACHA's voice has an undeniable soul and texture that grabs you instantly. The journey began the moment I heard her demo and I knew right then I wanted to be part of it. Working together and blending our sounds has been nothing short of inspiring." - Alesso

"Collaborating with Alesso has been an incredible experience. I have long admired his work, and his early songs were often a source of inspiration when defining my own sound. When I wrote 'Destiny,' I envisioned a production that balanced nostalgia with a modern edge, and Alesso was the ideal partner to realize that vision. His production not only exceeded expectations but perfectly captured the timeless energy I was aiming for, while elevating it with a fresh twist that is next level." - SACHA

This new anthem follows a series of standout releases from Alesso this year, including his collaboration "Surrender" with Becky Hill and "Inside Our Hearts" with Martin Garrix. He also made history as the first international recording artist in Billboard Dance Radio chart history to achieve two #1 hits with two different songs in consecutive weeks. His chart-topping singles include "I Like It" with country star Nate Smith and "Never Going Home Tonight" with David Guetta.

Now, with "Destiny," Alesso continues to shape what mainstage electronic music sounds like in this era while highlighting SACHA as the powerhouse vocalist she is. Together, they deliver a defining moment and continue to reinforce why this sound remains a gold standard. As festival season concludes, Alesso caps off a major run of performances from this year. He headlined Ultra Music Festival in March, and performed a 3-hour back to back set with Gorgon City at Coachella Music Festival on the Quasar stage under the theme of his Body Hi concept. He also headlined Insomniac's EDC Las Vegas and continued his residency with TAO Hospitality Group in Las Vegas. With Halloween on the horizon, listeners can plan to catch Alesso at Insomniac's Escape Halloween festival.

