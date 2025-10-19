Chloe Moriondo Teams With Alice Longyu Gao For 'Girls With Gills'

Indie-pop darling Chloe Moriondo has united with hyperpop sensation Alice Longyu Gao, who wrote KATSEYE's "Gnarly," for "girls with gills (feat. alice longyu gao)," a visionary new take on her acclaimed single, "girls with gills," available now via Public Consumption/Atlantic Records.

"i'm very excited for oyster deluxe to be out in the world," says Chloe. "it's got some features and different versions i'm very proud of. the 'girls with gills' alice edit is such a dream to me...hearing alice's freaky little self sing gay mermaid lyrics to my song was a peak moment. she's a legend."

"girls with gills (feat. alice longyu gao) [edit]" heralds the upcoming arrival of (my world is an) oyster, a deluxe edition of Moriondo's critically acclaimed third studio album, oyster, due everywhere on Friday, December 5. Further highlights of the new expanded release include the original version of the immersive "girls with gills" along with a previously unheard piano version of the fan favorite "shoreline" as well as a new spin on the title track, "oyster," featuring digicore producer/artist aldn.

"girls with gills" arrived last month alongside a stunning visual streaming now at Moriondo's official YouTube channel. The infectious track was met by acclaim from outlets including Ones To Watch, which declared it to be "a fierce and bouncy alternative anthem that oozes a seductive, club-ready aura.'"

