Country-Pop Duo 2 Lane Summer Share 'Til I Found You' Video

Soulful country-pop duo, 2 Lane Summer, have released the audio track and official music video for "Til I Found You," a radio-ready, never-give-up-on-love song.

Showcasing the trademark vocal harmonies of 2 Lane Summer members Joe Hanson and Chris Ray that Billboard has described as "bold and beautiful," "Til I Found You" quickly shakes off the unlucky-in-love despondency of its opening verse to fly up into a soaring chorus where drums, keys and guitars are suddenly all in, just like your heart is when you find "the one."

Written by the track's producer, Ash Bowers (Matt Stell's No. 1 "Prayed For You"), alongside Mike Mobley (Rascal Flatts' Platinum-certified "Easy") and Martin McDaniel, "Til I Found You" serves to remind anyone who's brokenhearted or jaded that your perfect soulmate could still step into your life at any moment:

I was a rolling stone

On a road to nowhere

I was a shot in the dark

Didn't think I had a prayer

You saved me, you gave me

Something real that I can hold on to

I, I was lost, I was lost

Til I found you

"We resonated with this song because Chris and I are both in love with our girls, and this song is a testimony about how, when you find the right person, they truly change your world and make you a better person, and inspire you in so many ways," says Joe.

Directed by Sam Aldrich, the official music video for "Til I Found You" was filmed along a lonely stretch of one of the world's most famous roads, Route 66, in Kingman, Arizona. The setting of a desolate highway pit stop, littered with the remnants of old, broken-down cars, mirrors the solitude and occasional wreckage that we might encounter on the bumpy road to love.

"Shooting on Route 66, it was really awesome," says Chris. "The people who were from that area welcomed us with open arms, and I just remember performing on that road and looking down at the Route 66 sign and thinking, 'This is where the movie Cars was set, and so many other things,' so it was really cool to just be on that road and be a part of such great history."

Filming took place during 2 Lane Summer's recent two-week road trip from Tennessee to California and back. The duo traveled along iconic American two-lane roads, also including the Pacific Coast Highway and, made famous by the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, US Route 163. The road trip took Joe and Chris through nine states-Tennessee, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada, Wyoming, South Dakota and Missouri-where they met many of the small-town Americans who are celebrated in 2 Lane Summer's musical toast to country guys and girls, "Here's to You."

2 Lane Summer continues to organically amass a fast-growing fan base, including just under 700k social media followers. Signing with Quartz Hill Records in January and releasing debut EP The Love Songs in March, the duo boasts a music catalog that has surpassed 14.5 million total streams.

