Drake Milligan Announces 'Tumbleweed' Album With 'Old Flames, Old Whiskey'

Drake Milligan announces a brand-new album, Tumbleweed, set to release November 7, and drops a new song, "Old Flames, Old Whiskey," out everywhere now.

Produced by Trent Willmon, Tumbleweed will include 14 tracks that perfectly combine traditional Texas country, Western swing, and modern Nashville stylings, while showcasing Milligan's timeless musicality. The title track, which was released last month, hit #12 on the UK Country Radio Airplay chart in only its second week.

Written by Brett and Jim Beavers, "Old Flames, Old Whiskey" leans into Milligan's smooth baritone as he weaves a tale of memory, regret, and the trouble that comes when heartbreak meets a bottle. The new song captures the spirit of country's golden era while firmly establishing Milligan's place as one of the genre's most compelling new voices.

Having been on the road throughout 2025 opening for Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, Milligan will kick off "The Tumbleweed World Tour" at his headlining show at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl on November 11, which will also serve as his official album release party. The tour will include all forthcoming shows including dates in Paris and Brussels in March 2026 and C2C Festival in Rotterdam, Berlin, London, Glasgow, and Belfast. Milligan is also announcing a pop-up performance at Ole Red in Orlando, FL on Saturday, November 8, a second show in the market as he'll be onstage at the KIA Center opening for Lainey Wilson earlier that night. Attendees will get an intimate glimpse into his re-imagined show ahead of "The Tumbleweed World Tour."

