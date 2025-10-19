jxdn Returns With New Single 'Reputation'

Ushering in a bold new era, jxdn makes his return with the electrifying single "Reputation" marking his first release under a brand new partnership with LAVA and Republic Records.

The track introduces a dynamic sonic era for the 2X RIAA Gold-certified artist, spotlighting his evolution as a vocalist and songwriter while staying true to the raw emotion and energy that made him a global phenomenon.

"I think there is a moment in everyone's life where 'I want to' becomes 'I have to' ...this is that for me. Life is too short to wonder 'what could' when you were born feeling 'I should.'"-jxdn

Following the success of his acclaimed albums Tell Me About Tomorrow (2021) and WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS (2024), "Reputation" captures jxdn at his most confident and creatively free yet. Driven by anthemic melodies and an undeniable hook, the single signals a shift toward a larger, emotionally charged pop sound that nods to his earliest musical influences - but through a sharper, more mature lens.

