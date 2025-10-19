jxdn Returns With New Single 'Reputation'

Ushering in a bold new era, jxdn makes his return with the electrifying single "Reputation" marking his first release under a brand new partnership with LAVA and Republic Records.
The track introduces a dynamic sonic era for the 2X RIAA Gold-certified artist, spotlighting his evolution as a vocalist and songwriter while staying true to the raw emotion and energy that made him a global phenomenon.
"I think there is a moment in everyone's life where 'I want to' becomes 'I have to' ...this is that for me. Life is too short to wonder 'what could' when you were born feeling 'I should.'"-jxdn
Following the success of his acclaimed albums Tell Me About Tomorrow (2021) and WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS (2024), "Reputation" captures jxdn at his most confident and creatively free yet. Driven by anthemic melodies and an undeniable hook, the single signals a shift toward a larger, emotionally charged pop sound that nods to his earliest musical influences - but through a sharper, more mature lens.
Amelia Moore Releases 'FUMD (feat. jxdn)' Video
Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour and Share New Song- Iron Maiden North American Tour- Rush Add Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children
Zakk Wylde Thanks God For Ozzy Osbourne
Singled Out: Laveda's Highway Meditation
Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour and Share New Song
Iron Maiden Launching North American Tour
Slash Shares 'Crossroads' From Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival
U2 Honored With 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize
Rare Pair Of Ozzy Inspired Sneakers Go On Display
The Cult Stepping Away From Touring