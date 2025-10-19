.

jxdn Returns With New Single 'Reputation'

10-19-2025
jxdn Returns With New Single 'Reputation'

Ushering in a bold new era, jxdn makes his return with the electrifying single "Reputation" marking his first release under a brand new partnership with LAVA and Republic Records.

The track introduces a dynamic sonic era for the 2X RIAA Gold-certified artist, spotlighting his evolution as a vocalist and songwriter while staying true to the raw emotion and energy that made him a global phenomenon.

"I think there is a moment in everyone's life where 'I want to' becomes 'I have to' ...this is that for me. Life is too short to wonder 'what could' when you were born feeling 'I should.'"-jxdn

Following the success of his acclaimed albums Tell Me About Tomorrow (2021) and WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS (2024), "Reputation" captures jxdn at his most confident and creatively free yet. Driven by anthemic melodies and an undeniable hook, the single signals a shift toward a larger, emotionally charged pop sound that nods to his earliest musical influences - but through a sharper, more mature lens.

Related Stories
jxdn Returns With New Single 'Reputation'

Amelia Moore Releases 'FUMD (feat. jxdn)' Video

News > jxdn

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour and Share New Song- Iron Maiden North American Tour- Rush Add Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops- more

Reviews

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Quick Flicks: Spooky Edition

Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise

Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival

Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children

Latest News

Zakk Wylde Thanks God For Ozzy Osbourne

Singled Out: Laveda's Highway Meditation

Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour and Share New Song

Iron Maiden Launching North American Tour

Slash Shares 'Crossroads' From Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival

U2 Honored With 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize

Rare Pair Of Ozzy Inspired Sneakers Go On Display

The Cult Stepping Away From Touring