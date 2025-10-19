Kool & The Gang Release First New Vinyl In Decades

Kool & The Gang unveil their new Greatest Hits collection via Island, Mercury Records, and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe). It notably stands out as the band's first new vinyl release in decades.

Greatest Hits is pressed on a limited-edition 1LP platinum ice vinyl as a special online exclusive as well as black 1LP vinyl and 1CD. Order here through the group's Official Store.

Assembling a definitive sampling of smashes, the group serve up a "Kool Dozen" of signature staples and generational anthems. The album flaunts everything from funky gems such as "Jungle Boogie," "Ladies Night," "Celebration," and "Get Down On It" to the soulful "Cherish" and more. Greatest Hits features a compelling and extensive historical essay penned by one of the band's closest confidants.

In July, Kool & The Gang dropped the Kool Summer EP, collecting 6 brand new Official Remixes of various classics from their catalog by the likes of Young Franco, DJ Crazy, Prince Hakim Bell, and more.

Kool Summer has generated millions of streams in addition to earning acclaim from the likes of The Urban Music Scene and more. Right out of the gate, WE RAVE YOU applauded how "They teamed up with top-tier producers from around the world to breathe new life into tracks like 'Celebration', 'Get Down On It', and 'Fresh', blending nostalgia with cutting-edge production." In the EP's wake, Digital Journal also spoke to Co-Founder and bassist Robert "Kool" Bell for a career-spanning interview.

Boasting an incomparable discography, the band's impact remains unprecedented. The original "Celebration" garnered a 3x-Platinum certification from the RIAA, earned induction into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2016, and was even chosen for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress during 2021 specifically cited as "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant." Plus, "Jungle Boogie" famously peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, went RIAA Platinum, and appeared in Pulp Fiction and on the iconic 3x-Platinum Soundtrack album, among numerous other syncs.

Kool & The Gang have continued to make waves throughout culture. Last year, they were officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the "Class of 2024," delivering a showstopping performance during the annual ceremony as well. Meanwhile, they dropped their most recent album, People Just Wanna Have Fun, back in 2023 to acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, and many more.

They're currently in the midst of a global tour, which sees them crisscross Europe and canvas the United States and Canada.

