Lakelin Lemmings Says 'Keep The Faith' With New Single

Girl-next-door singer-songwriter Lakelin Lemmings, has released "Keep the Faith." A timely song of inspiration, "Keep the Faith" offers a powerful, faith-based message of comfort and hope.

"Keep the Faith" was penned by three-time GRAMMY winner Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind") alongside fellow Billboard No. 1 hit country songwriters Phil Barton (Lee's Brice's "A Woman Like You") and Jaron Boyer (Dierks Bentley's "Somewhere on a Beach").

Produced by Ash Bowers (Matt Stell's 2x Platinum smash "Prayed For You"), the uplifting track is anchored by warm acoustic guitars and twinkling keys, and galvanized by an imploring drum part that kicks in at the song's first chorus:

That day's gonna come

When it ain't gonna rain

The light's gonna break on through

Let it shine on you

You're gonna find it down the road

And it's gonna know your name

No, you can't see it yet

But your answer's on the way

Keep the faith

"I mostly write my own songs, but when 'Keep the Faith' was pitched to me, I fell in love with the song because it has such a powerful message," says Lakelin. "It spoke to my own Christian faith and my belief that when days are hard, you've just got to keep on praying, keep on believing and keep on going. With everything that's currently happening in the world, no matter what your religious or political beliefs are, we all need to keep the faith right now."

"Keep the Faith" is the follow-up to "American Dreamin'" and "Parking Lot," a pair of autobiographical songs about Lakelin's small-town roots. Country Evolution has lauded Lakelin as "one of country music's most promising new voices" and Entertainment Focus has noted that "the West Tennessee native is turning heads with her powerful voice and relatable storytelling." This week, Holler named Lakelin as one of "10 Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know."

Now 19 years old, Lakelin began performing in talent shows and local festivals at the age of six and was writing and recording her own music in Nashville by the time she turned 12. The country prodigy inked her first Music City publishing deal at just 17 and signed an artist deal with Stone Country Records this past June, amassing more than 120,000 TikTok followers along the way.

